Soldiers test their skills during Gears of War 4 tournament

Spectators watch on in shock during a very close match during the Gears of War 4 tournament at the Staff Sgt. Roberto Loeza Soldier Activity Center here Saturday. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs .

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) Close your eyes and try to picture what a gamer’s dream room might look like. You might imagine a large room lit with dim, low lights. You might see tables laid out around that room, all of which feature a high definition flat screen TV equipped with an Xbox One Gaming console and a new Gears of War 4 game inside. This might seem like a dream come true for some, but it was an actual reality for the Soldiers who participated in the Gears of War 4 tournament at the Staff Sgt. Roberto Loeza Soldier Activity Center here Saturday.

The event, sponsored by USAA and Microsoft, was coordinated with the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team to create a fun, competitive event for Soldiers. USAA provided 10 high definition flat screen TVs, along with an Xbox One gaming console and Gears of War 4 game to match each TV. The tournament featured 10 teams of five Soldiers, and all 50 Soldiers competed for a chance to win multiple prizes.

“We are giving away multiple (Army and Air Force Exchange Service) gift cards through a raffle, and the top team to win the tournament will win five Xbox One bundles and a T-shirt,” said Michele Wiernicki, FMWR marketing manager. “We were also given, by USAA and Microsoft, eight Xbox One Gears of War 4 games to use for the tournament, so at the end we will do a drawing to be able to win five of those.”

Soldiers were competing in a bracket, single elimination style tournament, with the game matches being played on the game mode “Escalation.” Matches were played on multiple different Gears of War 4 maps, with the first team to win seven rounds winning the overall match. Around noon, Soldiers began competing against each other in intense matches, with every team fighting for a chance to win the five highly coveted Xbox Ones.

Members from team “Savages” pose with the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff after defeating the “Radioactive Roosters” in the Gears of War 4 tournament finale at the Staff Sgt. Roberto Loeza Soldier Activity Center here Saturday. Each member of the “Savages” left with a brand new Xbox One gaming console.

After nearly six hours of gameplay, only two teams remained: the “Savages” and the “Radioactive Roosters.” These teams had proven themselves to be the best of the best, and did not disappoint in the championship match, as both teams switched on and off winning game rounds. However, the Savages’ superb gameplay and strategy eventually proved to be too much for the Radioactive Roosters, and the Savages took the championship, winning seven rounds to four.

Both teams were rewarded after the match, with the runner ups receiving five copies of Gears of War 4. However, it was the championship team that won the sought after Xbox One gaming consoles, with each member of their team receiving one.

“We feel great, and we feel very grateful,” said Mitchell Houser, captain of the Savages.

020217community3_3Even though the Savages took home the gold, their journey isn’t over. The Savages are set to play in an Army-wide tournament against teams who won the same competition at other installations.

The Savages are more than up for the challenge, however. 020217community3_4

“I think they should definitely do this more often,” Houser said. “It’s fun, competitive and brings people together.”

