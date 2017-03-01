Soldiers take to the streets for Commander’s Cup 5K

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Nearly 300 Soldiers gathered behind the starting line in front of the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center early Friday and braced themselves against the cold and wind while waiting for the Commander’s Cup 5K race to begin. At 6:30 a.m., with the loud bang of the starting gun, they took off.

The event, which was only open to active duty Soldiers, was held during physical training hours and allowed Soldiers to compete against one another in hopes of not only getting the best possible times, but also in hopes of receiving an award for their efforts.

All runners were eligible to receive an award, based on multiple different age categories. The categories, which were for males and females, were 19 and under, 20 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, 50 through 59 and 60 and up. The top three runners in each category received a medal, as well as the top male and female runners receiving awards.

Different from most of the race events that are held by the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Commander’s Cup 5K race also featured unit awards, with the top two units that averaged the best score between their runners participating in the event receiving a trophy. The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy took home first place, with the 31st Combat Support Hospital taking second.

Aaron Totten-Lancaster, 41, not only won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds, but also helped USASMA take home the overall best unit award.

“It’s cold,” Totten-Lancaster said. “I wore gloves this time instead of the half marathon where I wore nothing. It’s windy, we haven’t been blessed with good weather for any of the races (recently), but it is what it is.”

Despite the weather, Lancaster still believed the race was a good competition and good for the Soldiers. “It’s good once again, good comraderie, good spirit de corps, good pitting other units against each other and seeing who comes out on top,” he said.

For those interested in other races, FMWR is hosting the Diversity Awareness Fun Run/Walk, which is free and open to the public, Saturday at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, and the Run for the Fallen 5K at 8:30 a.m. April 1 at the Field of Honor, 241 Sheridan Road.