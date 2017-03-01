My GECU

Soldiers take to the streets for Commander’s Cup 5K

Hundreds of runners brave the cold during the Commander’s Cup 5K at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Feb. 24. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs.

Hundreds of runners brave the cold during the Commander’s Cup 5K at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Feb. 24. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Nearly 300 Soldiers gathered behind the starting line in front of the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center early Friday and braced themselves against the cold and wind while waiting for the Commander’s Cup 5K race to begin. At 6:30 a.m., with the loud bang of the starting gun, they took off.

The event, which was only open to active duty Soldiers, was held during physical training hours and allowed Soldiers to compete against one another in hopes of not only getting the best possible times, but also in hopes of receiving an award for their efforts.

(Right) Runners trickle into the finish line during the Commander’s Cup 5K at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Feb. 24.

(Right) Runners trickle into the finish line during the Commander’s Cup 5K at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Feb. 24.

All runners were eligible to receive an award, based on multiple different age categories. The categories, which were for males and females, were 19 and under, 20 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, 50 through 59 and 60 and up. The top three runners in each category received a medal, as well as the top male and female runners receiving awards.

Different from most of the race events that are held by the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Commander’s Cup 5K race also featured unit awards, with the top two units that averaged the best score between their runners participating in the event receiving a trophy. The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy took home first place, with the 31st Combat Support Hospital taking second.

Aaron Totten-Lancaster receives his award for finishing first overall during the Commander’s Cup 5K, Feb. 24.

Aaron Totten-Lancaster receives his award for finishing first overall during the Commander’s Cup 5K, Feb. 24.

Aaron Totten-Lancaster, 41, not only won the race with a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds, but also helped USASMA take home the overall best unit award.

“It’s cold,” Totten-Lancaster said. “I wore gloves this time instead of the half marathon where I wore nothing. It’s windy, we haven’t been blessed with good weather for any of the races (recently), but it is what it is.”

Despite the weather, Lancaster still believed the race was a good competition and good for the Soldiers. “It’s good once again, good comraderie, good spirit de corps, good pitting other units against each other and seeing who comes out on top,” he said.

For those interested in other races, FMWR is hosting the Diversity Awareness Fun Run/Walk, which is free and open to the public, Saturday at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center, and the Run for the Fallen 5K at 8:30 a.m. April 1 at the Field of Honor, 241 Sheridan Road.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40723

Posted by on Mar 1 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.