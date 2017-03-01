Soldiers receive second in Army-wide Gears of War 4 Tournament

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Tables and chairs around the room, five flat screen TVs with Xbox Ones and Gears of War 4 next to them, free food and drink located outside and multiple prizes ready for the winning. This was the scene at the Staff Sgt. Roberto Loeza Soldier Activity Center on Feb. 18 as Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted a viewing party in support of the Fort Bliss team competing in the Army-wide Gears of War 4 tournament.

The tournament, which featured five other installations, was sponsored by USAA and Microsoft and was the second part of a Gears of Wars 4 tournament (the first being an installation tournament held Jan. 28 to determine the team that would represent Fort Bliss). These five teams were to compete in a double elimination bracket, with all the teams determined to win the grand prize: a Vanguard Alienware gaming system and a $1,000 travel voucher per player.

The rules of each game were simple: teams of Soldiers were to compete against one another on multiple maps in the game, but every match was played on the game mode “Escalation” and the first team to win seven rounds won the match.

The Fort Bliss Soldiers first faced off against the Fort Knox, Kentucky, team, and started off strong from the get-go. Team Bliss took on the Fort Knox, team on the map “Dam” and quickly got the job done. In what felt like just a few minutes, the team Bliss took the game, winning 7-0. Although Fort Knox was easy work for them, next they had to go up against their toughest challenge of the tournament: the Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

From the start of the game, the Soldiers from JBLM seemed unstoppable. They continuously made easy work of the Fort Bliss team, beating them down to a score of 1-5. However, the Bliss Soldiers never lost their determination and managed to tie up the score at 6-6, with the match riding on the last round. Although it was close, JBLM managed to take the round, knocking down Bliss to the losers bracket.

Determined not to let this loss get to them, the Bliss Soldiers got back into the groove of things, defeating the next team they played, Soldiers from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, 7-0. This win advanced team Bliss to the semifinal match where they were to face off against Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

For the first time in the tournament, the map was changed, and the Soldiers moved from playing on map “Dam” to playing on the map “Foundation.” However, the map change didn’t affect team Bliss in the least, as they went on to beat the Alaskan Soldiers, 7-2.

Team Bliss was as close as they could get to winning the highly coveted prizes. However, to receive the prizes, the team was going to have to defeat the team that knocked them into the losers bracket, the Soldiers of JBLM, not once but twice. The task seemed daunting, but the “Savages” were confident and up for the task.

The final match got underway, and at first the game seemed very even, with team Bliss and JBLM going on and winning rounds. However, JBLM eventually gained momentum and took the upper hand, ultimately defeating team Bliss, 7-3. Although the tournament ended and the Bliss Soldiers had fell just short of the prizes, they are still determined and ready to play again in upcoming FMWR gaming tournaments.