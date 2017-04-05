Soldiers push their physical readiness 2-3 FA ‘Gunners’ compete, remember fallen

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) It wasn’t hard to see the Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, were motivated during their Gunner Challenge here March 30. In fact, passersby probably heard their enthusiasm before seeing the group.

About 66 Soldiers from the battalion went through a circuit of feats of strength outside the Ironworks Gym. The challenge was held to bring the battalion together, foster esprit de corps and remember Soldiers of the unit who passed away serving their country.

“The concept is to do things that we normally wouldn’t do in our physical readiness training. We want Soldiers to go above their comfort zone,” said Maj. Jay Velasco, executive officer, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt. “The Gunner Challenge encourages Soldiers to be better, to be disciplined in their daily duties.”

The number for the day was 123. One, for 1st Armored Division, 23 for the unit’s name. Eleven teams of six had to complete each exercise by dividing the repetitions among the members. One hundred twenty-three deadlifts, log presses and pullups. They had to do a farmer’s carry (about 200 pounds) and a yoke carry (about 185 pounds) 123 meters. They then had to push a Humvee 123 meters before setting off on a 1.23 mile run.

“Everything’s for time – if you don’t get done with the Humvee push in 23 minutes, you’re disqualified so you have to go real hard and then go out on the run,” Velasco said. “It’s really about being equal parts of a team and coming together as the battalion and working toward a goal. It’s fun.”

After the circuit, the unit held a bench-press competition. The challenge was a vision of 1st Lt. Phillip Herold, something that took more than a year to come to fruition.

“I really wanted to inspire the Soldiers to look into getting into fitness outside the PT (physical training) we do every morning,” Herold said. “It’s pretty exhilarating. I wasn’t sure how well it was going to flow. To see everybody smiling and to see the agony on people’s faces during the workout feels pretty good.”

Soldiers appreciated the time to bond and remember those who came before them.

“It worked great because we are all brothers and have to depend on each other, even if it’s back here or overseas … you have to lean on each other. It felt great working together as a team,” said Pfc. Philip Norris, assigned to Battery C, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt. “We’re remembering those that died for us, it’s like showing our commitment to them. We’re going to carry on your legacy, do what we gotta do to make them proud…”

Throughout the competition, the 300 Soldiers cheered on their respective batteries, encouraging and pushing their fellow Soldiers. In the end, a team from Battery C won with a time of 27:32, beating Battery A by one second. For the bench-press competition, Capt. Jason Nobles took first, Herold took second and Sgt. Curtis Cross took third. Some of the unit’s Soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.