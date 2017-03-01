My GECU

Soldiers help local veteran with DIY home improvements

Soldiers help assemble lawn furniture and a grill for a veteran in El Paso Saturday. The Soldiers, all from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, teamed up with House of Heroes to help a veteran in need. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) How do you spend your weekend? Some find themselves using their well-earned time off relaxing on the couch. Others use those long sought after two days – which never seem to come quickly enough – to spend time with their families. However, this wasn’t the case for nearly 30 Fort Bliss Soldiers as they decided to spend their Saturday morning off making a difference.

The Soldiers, all assigned to 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, paired up with the organization “House of Heroes” Saturday to help a local veteran in need.

The organization, which has provided no-cost home repairs to more than 900 veterans since its founding in 2000, established a partnership with Stanley Black and Decker to provide five veterans across the nation with up to $10,000 in home repairs each. One of these veterans was retired Sgt. 1st Class Zeak Williams, who lives in El Paso.

Williams said the help was a blessing.

Soldiers work together to help improve the home of a veteran in El Paso Saturday. The Soldiers, all from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, teamed up with House of Heroes to help a veteran in need.

“This is something that I thought I’d never get done,” Williams said. “When I found out I had won with the ‘House of Heroes’ and that the Soldiers were going to be coming out here, I just thought it was the most wonderful thing in the world.”

The Soldiers arrived at Williams’s home at 8 a.m. and promptly got to work. Throughout the day, the Soldiers, along with local contractors, laid the landscape of Williams’s yard with gravel, helped raise a brand new flagpole with lights to illuminate our nation’s flag, helped put together lawn furniture for the yard and even provided Williams with a new grill.

By the end of the day, the Soldiers’ work clearly showed, with Williams’s home looking like a completely new house. One of the Soldiers, Pvt. Demonte Bell, Headquarters Support Company, 127th ASB, CAB, 1st AD, was proud of the work he and his comrades accomplished and was happy to have the opportunity to help a veteran in need.

“Well, I am a big fan of volunteering and giving back,” Bell said. “And it was a great chance to get out, meet new people and help out the community. It just felt good to come out and, with my spare time, actually do something that would benefit people instead of just sitting at home.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Gloria Cain, command sergeant major, 127th ASB, CAB, 1st AD, who had also come out to work with her Soldiers and show the importance of volunteering, was happy with the results of everyone’s hard work and said the turnout of her Soldiers impressed her.

“It’s important that our Soldiers are able to give back and it’s a great way to start off your weekend, by giving your time, which is the most valuable thing we have,” Cain said. “The Soldiers are really enjoying this, they all volunteered. Everybody wanted to come out here and help someone else out. It just shows how selfless our Soldiers really are.”

By the end of the day, Williams was extremely happy and gracious for the help the Soldiers provided and the opportunity House of Heroes had given him.

“I am extremely happy, extremely excited and I just feel like I’ve been blessed,” Williams said.

For more on the nationwide organization, visit www.houseofheroes.org.

