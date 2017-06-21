My GECU

Soldiers get one shot at ‘Iron Sniper’: Strenuous competition tests snipers’ abilities

Spc. Jacob Kehler, assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fires a M2010 enhanced sniper rifle during the 1st Armored Division’s Iron Sniper competition at McGregor Range, N.M., June 13. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

Spc. Jacob Kehler, assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fires a M2010 enhanced sniper rifle during the 1st Armored Division’s Iron Sniper competition at McGregor Range, N.M., June 13. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

McGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – The Army sniper community is a small, highly-select group of Soldiers. Soldiers are chosen by their unit and then go sniper school at Fort Benning, Georgia. Battalion-sized units are usually only authorized a few sniper teams, each made up of two Soldiers.

Ten of these highly-trained Soldiers competed in the 1st Armored Division Iron Sniper competition here June 12 through 15 to see who will represent the division at the U.S. Army International Sniper Competition in Fort Benning this October.

“This gives our sniper teams the ability to train in tough conditions, strenuous events that are going to stretch their abilities as snipers to perform their jobs,” said Maj. David Culver, one of the event organizers assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

Fourth Bn., 6th Inf. Regt. hosted the competition, planning the event to mirror the October competition.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson, cadre for the 1st AD’s Iron Sniper competition, checks the time as two Soldiers complete an unknown distance ruck march.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson, cadre for the 1st AD’s Iron Sniper competition, checks the time as two Soldiers complete an unknown distance ruck march.

The days were packed with grueling events – some of the distances the Soldiers shot at were three quarters of a mile away. The intense heat and desert landscape were additional challenges for the Soldiers. During the unknown distance target acquisition, the heat created a mirage-like effect that made it difficult for Soldiers to accurately get the distance.

“With the heat, when you get out farther you start to get that mirage effect coming off the ground with that wavy effect. It makes distance evaluation a lot more difficult,” said 1st Lt. Sean Douville, an event organizer assigned to 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt.

A member of the cadre for the 1st AD’s Iron Sniper competition indicates a “hit” during the unknown distance target acquisition portion of the competition.

A member of the cadre for the 1st AD’s Iron Sniper competition indicates a “hit” during the unknown distance target acquisition portion of the competition.

The Soldiers were shooting at targets much farther than a typical Army qualification range, where the farthest target is about 300 meters away.

“Essentially we have 10 targets placed out between 200 meters and 1,100 meters,” Douville said. “The spotter and shooter teams will have two minutes to identify the target and then engage it, identify it, get a distance, get a windage calculation, all the little details that go into taking a shot that’s out past 500 meters. They get one shot first, then if they miss that shot, they have 10 seconds to take a second shot.”

Not just anyone can become an Army sniper.

Sgt. John Kohaut, assigned to 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD, looks downrange to find the distance for a target during the unknown distance target acquisition portion of the competition.

Sgt. John Kohaut, assigned to 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD, looks downrange to find the distance for a target during the unknown distance target acquisition portion of the competition.

“Just to make the internal unit selection is hard, then to make it through the school is hard. So an individual who has been through both is generally pretty high speed,” Culver said.

The Soldiers work in two-man teams, with a spotter and shooter.

“They’re both trained to shoot. They all go through the same course. You get paired up in sniper school and learn both aspects of the job,” Douville said. “A spotter is doing a lot of the math that’s incorporated into getting the farther shots while the shooter is inputting all that information into the weapon and actually taking the shot.”

062217unitnews6_5Other events during the competition included an unknown distance ruck march that wound up being about six miles, a cold bore stress shoot and a 4K stalk lane where Soldiers had to approach a target and get close enough to engage without being spotted. In the end, Sgt. Justin Moench and Spc. Jacob Kehler, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, took top honors.

5. Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Watkins, right, assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, keeps time as Soldiers competing in the Iron Sniper competition engage targets at McGregor Range, N.M., June 13.

5. Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Watkins, right, assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, keeps time as Soldiers competing in the Iron Sniper competition engage targets at McGregor Range, N.M., June 13.

“My favorite event was the target acquisition where we had to talk each other on to targets, range a target and then engage it,” Moench said. “I would say that is the most realistic training we’re going to have before we go downrange. Being able to talk my shooter on to a bad guy and be able to accurately know how far away he is within a few seconds and be able to accurately engage.”

Moench felt the competition was well-rounded and gave him a good idea of what to expect at the competition in October. He and his partner plan to hit the books and the gym to prepare for that competition.

“I had a good partner and he definitely did more than his share of the work. We were a good team and worked well together,” Moench said. “It was definitely a combined effort to get the job done.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41942

Posted by on Jun 21 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.