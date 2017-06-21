Soldiers get one shot at ‘Iron Sniper’: Strenuous competition tests snipers’ abilities

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

McGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – The Army sniper community is a small, highly-select group of Soldiers. Soldiers are chosen by their unit and then go sniper school at Fort Benning, Georgia. Battalion-sized units are usually only authorized a few sniper teams, each made up of two Soldiers.

Ten of these highly-trained Soldiers competed in the 1st Armored Division Iron Sniper competition here June 12 through 15 to see who will represent the division at the U.S. Army International Sniper Competition in Fort Benning this October.

“This gives our sniper teams the ability to train in tough conditions, strenuous events that are going to stretch their abilities as snipers to perform their jobs,” said Maj. David Culver, one of the event organizers assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

Fourth Bn., 6th Inf. Regt. hosted the competition, planning the event to mirror the October competition.

The days were packed with grueling events – some of the distances the Soldiers shot at were three quarters of a mile away. The intense heat and desert landscape were additional challenges for the Soldiers. During the unknown distance target acquisition, the heat created a mirage-like effect that made it difficult for Soldiers to accurately get the distance.

“With the heat, when you get out farther you start to get that mirage effect coming off the ground with that wavy effect. It makes distance evaluation a lot more difficult,” said 1st Lt. Sean Douville, an event organizer assigned to 4th Bn., 6th Inf. Regt.

The Soldiers were shooting at targets much farther than a typical Army qualification range, where the farthest target is about 300 meters away.

“Essentially we have 10 targets placed out between 200 meters and 1,100 meters,” Douville said. “The spotter and shooter teams will have two minutes to identify the target and then engage it, identify it, get a distance, get a windage calculation, all the little details that go into taking a shot that’s out past 500 meters. They get one shot first, then if they miss that shot, they have 10 seconds to take a second shot.”

Not just anyone can become an Army sniper.

“Just to make the internal unit selection is hard, then to make it through the school is hard. So an individual who has been through both is generally pretty high speed,” Culver said.

The Soldiers work in two-man teams, with a spotter and shooter.

“They’re both trained to shoot. They all go through the same course. You get paired up in sniper school and learn both aspects of the job,” Douville said. “A spotter is doing a lot of the math that’s incorporated into getting the farther shots while the shooter is inputting all that information into the weapon and actually taking the shot.”

Other events during the competition included an unknown distance ruck march that wound up being about six miles, a cold bore stress shoot and a 4K stalk lane where Soldiers had to approach a target and get close enough to engage without being spotted. In the end, Sgt. Justin Moench and Spc. Jacob Kehler, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, took top honors.

“My favorite event was the target acquisition where we had to talk each other on to targets, range a target and then engage it,” Moench said. “I would say that is the most realistic training we’re going to have before we go downrange. Being able to talk my shooter on to a bad guy and be able to accurately know how far away he is within a few seconds and be able to accurately engage.”

Moench felt the competition was well-rounded and gave him a good idea of what to expect at the competition in October. He and his partner plan to hit the books and the gym to prepare for that competition.

“I had a good partner and he definitely did more than his share of the work. We were a good team and worked well together,” Moench said. “It was definitely a combined effort to get the job done.”