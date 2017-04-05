Soldiers compete to become 204th MI Bn.’s BEST WARRIOR

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) There are no re-dos in a best warrior competition. Soldiers have to adapt to whatever situation they’re in. The 204th Military Intelligence Battalion, a tenant unit here, challenged eight Soldiers during their Best Warrior competition March 28 through 31.

“It’s a four-day event and it’s meant to be challenging, for both the Soldier and NCO (noncommissioned officer) nominee from each company,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Courchene, command sergeant major, 204th MI Bn. “We designed it to really test and challenge the Soldiers’ abilities and technical and tactical skills by various events.”

The unit, stationed here, has a unique mission and falls under the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade, out of Fort Gordon, Georgia. Day one, Soldiers tackled the Army Physical Fitness Test and answered questions on military topics in front of a board.

“It’s enabling us to really identify the cream of the crop so we can send the absolute best from the battalion to the brigade level in about a month,” Courchene said. “It’s pretty exciting. Everybody seems motivated even though it’s challenging.”

Day two, Soldiers headed to the range, zeroing and qualifying and then shooting from various positions after sprinting 100 meters in full gear. Soldiers relished the chance to get out of their comfort zones.

“It’s been fun. It’s been testing me to my full potential – everything I’ve learned since I was in basic,” said Pfc. Rolando Medrano, assigned to the Headquarters Support Company, 204th MI Bn. “It’s definitely pushed me to do a lot more than I thought I could.”

Morale was still high on day three, despite finishing the night land navigation course hours before. Soldiers faced three stations of Army Warrior Tasks.

Some tasks were straightforward – such as assembling and then dissembling a variety of weapons. Other tasks were complicated, such as clearing a building, then treating and transporting a casualty. Soldiers were graded on a number of complex procedures within the task.

“In the Army, there’s really nothing like these competitions. It really helps the leadership identify those self-starters, those guys that have initiative and that’s what we’re looking at in today’s Army’s leaders,” Courchene said. “It helps identify that potential and mentor them and bring them along the way so they can actually step into those leadership positions and execute our Army’s mission, keeping us at a high state of readiness.”

Most Soldiers have an area they excel in and an area that makes them uncomfortable. For some, such as Medrano, it’s the board. For others such as Spc. Jazmine Rosas, it’s land navigation.

“The most challenging thing for me so far has been land nav at night. It was the first time I ever did land nav at night and it was definitely hard trying to focus on what you’re trying to do and see what’s around you. It was pretty difficult for me,” said Rosas, assigned to Company A, 204th MI Bn.

Rosas said she likes challenging herself, and plans to compete until she wins.

“I plan to do it again multiple times until I can win, just get my expertise level a little higher, get more familiar with these tasks, because with this MOS (military occupational specialty) we’re sitting behind a computer for most of the day,” Rosas said. “I plan to keep doing this more often.”

Rosas and Medrano said their respective units helped them prepare for the grueling competition.

“It’s a good unit, very supportive,” Medrano said. “Since the first day I got here, they’ve been supportive of everything I’ve wanted to do and helped me get there.”

After a mystery event that turned out to be combatives, the Soldiers had a 12-mile ruck march between them and the end of the competition on day four. The winners, Medrono and Sgt. Noe Castrorivas, assign to Company A, will represent the unit at Fort Gordon, Georgia, next month.