Soldiers compete for Top honors

Soldiers from throughout the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct an M-16 range qualification range at the East Fort Bliss Simulations Center Engagement Skills Trainer June 21 while competing in the brigade’s officer, NCO and Soldier of the Year competition here. Photos by Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC, Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th ADA, 32nd AAMDC, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June 29, 2017) The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade completed its officer, noncommissioned officer and Soldier of the Year competition here June 22.

The competition started June 19. For four days, the competitors pushed their limits mentally and physically in a wide array of events specifically designed to push them to be their best. Soldiers who participated had to stay alert and ready for the constantly changing demands of the competition.

Spc. Sarah Fox, assigned to Battery D, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, assists a simulated casualty June 22 while competing in the brigade’s officer, NCO and Soldier of the Year competition here.

“It’s forced you to challenge yourself, it’s forced you to learn and get in the books and now we are going to test your military poise,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Albright, command sergeant major, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, when he addressed the competitors prior to the board. “We are going to test your knowledge, we are going to see what you know and this is the last competition.”

All competitors pose for a photo prior to completing the military knowledge board June 22 while competing in the brigade’s officer, NCO and Soldier of the Year competition here.

Throughout the competition, it forced some to do things they have never done before.

“The overall competition was a first for me,” said 1st Lt. Richelbert Gaas, executive officer for Battery D, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Bde. “I’ve never experienced such hardship or a challenge in my life during such a short amount of time.”

Gaas and many other officers have never participated in this type of competition.

A competitor in the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s officer, noncommissioned officer and Soldier of the Year competition completes a 9-line medevac request June 20.

“The most challenging part would have to be the board,” Gaas said. “I’ve never none done a board in my entire life as a commissioned officer, so this was definitely an eye-opening experience.”

Gaas said it was a humbling experience and he would like to see the Army conduct more of these events for officers.

“It’s intriguing to know our NCOs and Soldiers do this but not officers,” Gaas said. “I would challenge the Army to do the same for officers only because it brings us back. It makes us hone into to our basic Soldiers skills in knowledge and competencies.”

Sgt. Jakeris Sanders, a Patriot crewmember assigned to Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, recovers and watches as others complete the 12-mile road march June 20 while competing in the brigade’s officer, NCO and Soldier of the Year competition here. Sanders was the first to finish the road march.

All those who competed agreed the competition made them better and exposed areas in which to work harder if given the chance to compete at the next level.

Albright congratulated the Soldiers for giving the competition their best effort and encouraged them to continue at that standard even after the competition was over.

“The whole competition is to bring Soldiers to the next level because win or lose, you’re probably a better Soldier right now than you were last week,” Albright said.

Soldiers from throughout the 11th ADA Bde. wait to receive their results after conducting a land navigation range.

The competition’s organizers assembled a battery of events that tested a wide range of Soldier skills. The variety gave Soldiers a chance to assess their strengths and weaknesses so they know which areas need improvement.

The Soldiers conducted an Army physical fitness test, a timed 12-mile road march, land navigation, weapons qualification, medical lane, a knowledge board and a mystery event of weapons disassembly and reassembly. During the medical lane, Soldiers had to assist a casualty, apply a tourniquet, apply a bandage and more.

Brigade officials will announce the winners of the board Friday.

