Runners race with heart during half marathon, 5K, 2K

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan 26, 2017) Frigid temperatures paired with a harsh, cold winter rain pummeled runners as they grouped together behind the starting line in front of Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Saturday, but they didn’t budge until it was time to go. As the clock approached 7:30 a.m., the runners took their stances, and with a loud bang from the starting gun, took off on the cold, wet roads.

With the event offering three different races, the race featured a diversity of runners. The races included a 2K children’s run, a 5K and the featured headlining race of the day, the 13.1-mile half marathon. Runners included men and women, ranging from children to some runners older than 60.

“These events are great for Fort Bliss,” said Aaron Totten-Lancaster, who won the half marathon race with a chip time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, 11.5 seconds. “I’m in the (U.S. Army) Sergeants Major Academy right now, and this is great for esprit de corps. It’s great to grind it out, especially in this weather. I was surprised so many people had the tenacity to come out here, so it’s very impressive, a testament to the human spirit.”

After the races were finished, all of the participants were invited inside to escape the weather and receive recognition for their hard work with an awards ceremony. Every child who ran the 2K and all participants of the half marathon received a medal. Then, the top three male and female runners in each age category received an additional medal for the half marathon race (categories included the men and women’s 19 and under, 20 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, 50 through 59 and 60 plus).

Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting another race, the Commander’s Cup 5K Post Championship, Feb. 24. For more information, visit the Fort Bliss FMWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/teamblisssports.

Fort Bliss FMWR also held the Fitness Resolution Health Fair at the Soto PFC during the race. See

page B10 for a story about the event.