‘Roadrunner Challenge’ promotes competitive fun and fitness

By Sgt. Christopher M. Case, TAAC-E Public affairs:

TACTICAL BASE GAMBERI, Afghanistan – It was 0600 and the morning sun made its climb above the mountain range that encircles our tactical base here June 16. The six four-man teams participating in the “Roadrunner Challenge” thought little of it, as beating the heat wasn’t the only race to be won. Bragging rights were at stake.

The event was a timed challenge consisting of seven stations including push-ups, a 16-kilogram kettlebell carry, lunges, burpees, fireman’s carry, weighted litter carry, pull ups and a dash to the finish line. The team completing all events with the fastest time was the winner. Participants included Soldiers from 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, civilian contractors and the Polish military. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, facilitated the event.

The first-ever TB Gamberi Roadrunner Challenge was an idea derived from physical fitness competitions that Cpl. Jeremy Silva, a team leader in the regiment, experienced when stationed at Fort Drum, New York.

“When I was stationed there, we did squad competitive events within our platoon,” Silva said. “These events brought us together and made us stronger as a squad.”

He thought it would be a good idea to do something like that here in order to get Soldiers out of their rooms, off their laptops and outdoors to work out, Silva said.

Pvt. Thomas Zimmerman was new to Gamberi and used this event to get closer to his squad.

“I haven’t been here that long so it was good to do this with the guys and get them to be comfortable with me,” Zimmerman said.

The hardest events were the burpee and lunge stations, but they were challenging and fun, Zimmerman said.

It appeared the participants were having a good time, even though sweat was rolling down their faces. The winning team was comprised of Capt. Carlos Robinson, Capt. Chet Hutchinson, Capt. Ricardo Ellin and Air Force Maj. Brandon Ueki with a time of 24:38.

This winning team first came together during a 3K race held by the Polish army here. They have been training together ever since. When asked about their thoughts about the event, nearly to a man all agreed that it was challenging. They also agreed that it was good to spend time with the Soldiers as well as build morale.

The goal was to challenge Soldiers and bring them together. According to 1st Lt. Brandon Burton, the Roadrunner Challenge did just that. “I consider it a success. It was good to see our Soldiers as well as the Polish army team and contractors participating,” he said.

After the competition, the participants rehydrated and as the sun and heat climbed, they continued to carry out their mission while awaiting the next challenge.