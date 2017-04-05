My GECU

Reynolds assumes responsibility for Nonresident Sergeants Major Course

Sgt. Maj. Dennis Reynolds, left, incoming deputy director of the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course, accepts the unit colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Reynolds, director of the Sergeants Major Course, signifying his acceptance of responsibility during ceremonies at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy March 29. Reynolds holds the distinction of being the first graduate of the USASMA Fellowship Program to head the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course. Photos by David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications.

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, April 6, 2017) The Sergeants Major Course of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here held a change of responsibility ceremony March 29, where Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Honeycutt handed over the duties and responsibilities of deputy director, Sergeants Major Nonresident Course, to Sgt. Maj. Dennis M. Reynolds.

Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Reynolds, director of the Sergeants Major Course, USASMA, officiated the change of responsibility and spoke a few words about the sergeants major.

“Today is really a special day. A special day for special reasons,” Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds said, noting a few other events that had occurred earlier in the day. “Then now, this ceremony. Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt has been rowing hard for the last few years. Although Sonja and Trent couldn’t be here, it is a special day for them because they get their husband and father back for just a little bit before he goes back to work again.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds noted the qualities and attributes needed to be successful in leading the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course – dedication, commitment, professionalism, being agile, adaptive, a critical thinker, approachable and patience.

Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt, outgoing deputy director of the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course, addresses the gathered crowd after relinquishing his responsibility for the course to Sgt. Maj. Dennis Reynolds during ceremonies at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy March 29. Honeycutt holds the distinction of being the first National Guard member to head the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course.

“Especially in the nonresident course because Sgt. Maj. Honeycutt and soon Sgt. Maj. Reynolds, have to articulate, interpret policies, regulations and rules, for 50 states and four territories who all interpret them just a little bit differently,” Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds said. “And since they are the National Guardsman, they are also the liaison for the resident course. So if there are any other issues that happen with our resident course students that are National Guard, they take care of them as well. They cannot do this, and Sgt. Maj. Honeycutt couldn’t do this, without his supporting staff.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds told the incoming deputy director he is going to inherit a great staff, a great crew whose work ethic, dedication, commitment to the mission is second to none. He concluded with a quote from Henry Ford: “Don’t find fault, find a remedy.”

Following Command Sgt. Maj. Reynold’s remarks both Honeycutt and Sgt. Maj. Reynolds addressed the crowd.

“To work for the finest team in the world. It has been an honor and a privilege,” Honeycutt said. “For me, today is about saying thank you and acknowledging the team. Over the last four years I have been blessed to work with, mentored, and coached by true servant leaders. A servant leader is a servant first, one who enriches the lives of individuals, who build better organizations and ultimately create a more just and caring world. The nonresident course staff is just that – servant leaders – and a great blessing to those they touch.”

Honeycutt lauded his team for their hard work in reducing the nonresident course from three years to two, updating an antiquated, modified course taught to the Joint Special Operations Forces Senior Enlisted Academy while graduating 1,500 students and managing 1,300 more in distance learning. He too ended his remarks with a quote.

“Peter Drucker, a renowned educator and business consultant once said, ‘Management is doing things right. Leadership is doing the right thing,’” Honeycutt said.

Sgt. Maj. Dennis Reynolds, incoming deputy director of the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course, addresses the gathered crowd after accepting responsibility for the course from Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt during ceremonies at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy March 29. Reynolds holds the distinction of being the first graduate of the USASMA Fellowship Program to head the Sergeants Major Nonresident Course.

Sgt. Maj. Reynolds thanked everyone for attending, thanked Honeycutt for his mentorship during the transition and said it was an honor for him to serve as the deputy director.

“NRC staff, we have a lot of work to do. I am not a leader who maintains the status quo. Status quo is not visionary,” Sgt. Maj. Reynolds said. “We are supposed to produce creative, adaptive, critical thinking leaders and we must also possess those same traits. I look forward to working with you, the Sergeants Major Course and USASMA to refine the way we do business to meet the near and long term goals.”

The change of responsibility is a time-honored ceremony where the outgoing director passes the unit colors signifying the relinquishment of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the incoming director. By accepting the unit colors, the incoming director is delegated the authority and is entrusted with the responsibility of the unit.

