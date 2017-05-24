Revamped Fisher House at WBAMC reopens

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May 25, 2017) The Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher House located on the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus reopened after being closed for more than a year for renovations May 12.

The Fisher House, as it is commonly referred to, provides military-affiliated families room and board at no cost throughout the duration of care for inpatient service members, retirees or veterans at local health care facilities.

“This Fisher House is a home away from home for families in a time of need,” said Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, WBAMC. “Our force consists of Soldiers from across the United States. When patients’ loved ones come to provide support, the Fisher House is conveniently located within walking distance to our hospital.”

The Fisher House at WBAMC provides six rooms, two suites and four smaller rooms, in addition to a shared kitchen, dining room, living room and laundry room. Additionally, guests don’t have to be staying strictly for service members, retirees or veterans; the no-expense lodging also provides a place to stay for service members who may be in the area visiting hospitalized immediate family members in any of the region’s hospitals.

“We provide them with a safe and clean environment to stay in,” said Alice Coleman, manager of the Fisher House at WBAMC. “If their (service member, veteran or retiree) is in the hospital sick, the last thing they need to worry about is where they will be staying and the expense of it.”

Since its inception in 1994, nearly 4,000 families have found a home away from home at the Fisher House at WBAMC. Renovations involved the house’s entire interior from the kitchen to each of the six bedrooms, which were outfitted with new furniture, beds and amenities.

“Everything is new,” said Coleman. “Families have a roof over their head, a place to eat, sleep. It’s nice and warm when need be and cooled when it is hot, and in a secure building.

“Having family close eases the (patient’s) mind. We’ve had many families mention how a heavy burden was lifted knowing their families were staying at the Fisher House,” said Coleman.

For military spouse Jessenia Cruzlaporte and her family, the Fisher House has provided comfort during a worrisome time as her husband undergoes surgery in El Paso.

“I didn’t know about (the Fisher House). It’s a new experience. I was worried, but I needed to be here for my husband; he needed us,” said Cruzlaporte, who resides near Alamogordo, New Mexico. “(Staying at the Fisher House) helps because from Alamogordo it’s two hours driving. Here, I can be really close to him.”

Cruzlaporte first learned about the Fisher House through her husband’s chain of command. What she didn’t expect was the cost-free lodging services the house offers. According to Cruzlaporte, she was unaware the stay was free prior to checking in. With the financial burden lifted, she feels at ease and is able to focus on her husband’s recovery.

“We’re really close to him. If something happens, we can go to the hospital immediately,” said Cruzlaporte.

The Fisher House at WBAMC is staffed 24/7. Inside access is limited to staff and families staying at the house. The house operates strictly off donations and welcomes guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re proud and honored to have a Fisher House here on our campus,” said Smyrski.

For more information, call 742-1860.