Resiliency through art at the Hobby Shop with Mixed Media Collage

Rosemary Schemmel, left, and Marie Davitt, right, stand with their artwork during the Mixed Media Collage class at the Fort Bliss Hobby Shop here Feb. 11. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly , 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) When people think of the Fort Bliss Auto Craft shop here, most think of it as a great place to work on their vehicles, but many who arrived to the shop Feb. 11 had no intention of mechanic work. Instead, they had come to visit the Fort Bliss Hobby Shop, located inside the craft shop building, to experience the more artistic side the shop has to offer through the Mixed Media Collage art class.

Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation personnel offered the class to any military veteran or Department of Defense identification cardholder at least 15 years old.  Local El Paso artist Connie Bell Weaver, a member of the El Paso Art Association, taught the class.

Connie Ball Weaver, a local El Paso artist and instructor of the Mixed Media Collage class, stands with her collage “Military Man” at the Fort Bliss Hobby Shop here Feb. 11.

“Collage is such a fun thing to do because you don’t have to stress over what you’re going to do,” Weaver said. “You can just kind of let your imagination run wild and do what you love to do.”

During the three-day workshop, Weaver taught her students multiple collage techniques, with students then putting the newly learned techniques into action. Students grabbed cavasses, spread paint, cut out and glued pictures and by the end of the class, everyone had their very own masterpiece.

“I love art, and anytime I can get out and be with other people who love art, I’m going to jump at the chance,” said Carrie Kukkola, a student. “(Collage) is something I’ve never done before. It’s almost like being in kindergarten again, you just get your hands dirty, get in there and have a lot of fun.”

Carrie Kukkola, right, and her daughter Morgan Kukkola, left, stand with their artwork during the Mixed Media Collage class at the Fort Bliss Hobby Shop here Feb. 11.

The Fort Bliss Hobby Shop also offers other art classes and allows DOD ID holders to work on some of their own projects. Partnered through the El Paso Art Association, the hobby shop usually has two workshops a month, bringing in local artists to teach. The shop also offers a photography class using digital cameras and Adobe Photoshop Elements as well as upcoming pottery classes.

If you are interested in attending an art workshop at the Fort Bliss Hobby Shop, there will be a plein air painting class March 23 and 25, where students paint their own version of the annual El Paso Poppy Fields on Transmountain. For more information, call 568-5563 or 892-3131.

