Rededicated McGregor Chapel now offers meditation, religious refuge

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – What once stood as a barracks that housed Soldiers, McGregor Chapel now offers a place for meditation and religious refuge. The chapel is open to all personnel as a place to gather with any religious preference. It also serves as a relaxing place for those not seeking religious services.

Service members, families and civilian employees came together at the McGregor Chapel June 8 to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication volunteers put into rebuilding the chapel.

Great effort and time went into restoring the old building into something beautiful.

Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Corson, assigned to Mobilization and Deployment, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was the lead on this project who saw it through from start to finish. With his vision and direction, Corson was able to create an inviting place for people to visit.

Corson spent many hours painting, sweating and completing tasks to get the building to its current state, but the chapel wouldn’t have been finished on time without the help of countless volunteers.

“When we first started, about 20 volunteers from Fort Bliss MAD (Mobilization and Deployment) came out to help. We basically painted the walls that first day. We only got a third of it done,” Corson said.

Several Soldiers from units rotating through McGregor also volunteered their time.

“We had the 153rd Infantry Regiment from the Arkansas National Guard come out with about 70 Soldiers to volunteer,” Corson said. “They prepared the ground in the back of the building.”

Now that the majority of the renovations are done, Corson feels a great sense of accomplishment.

“I feel satisfied. We really exceeded our goals,” Corson said. “We went through the chapel and the back rooms and really just made something that is usable. A lot of it was here, but it wasn’t a place you wanted to come to. There was dirt blowing into the windows; there was no refrigerator.”

Even though McGregor base camp is primarily a training ground for units to come through, this hasn’t stopped the number of visitors from coming to the chapel for a place to find comfort. In fact, Corson has seen a steady increase since the completion of restorations.

“We painted the outside so it identifies it as a building that is not like the others,” Corson said. “I’ve had people come by and say, ‘I didn’t even know there was a chapel here.’”

Chaplain (Col.) Darin Nielsen, Fort Bliss installation chaplain, said Corson and the volunteers did a great job working to make it a place of worship.

“It just goes to show that when people with all these incredible talents come together, they can really make a difference, whether it’s in the chapel, or outside the chapel,” Nielsen said. “People brought gifts way outside their MOSs (military occupational specialty).”