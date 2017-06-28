Recruiting company honors enlistees

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) The 66 recruits who attended the El Paso Recruiting Company’s Our Community Salutes ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in El Paso on Saturday will enter the Army with a leg up on the other recruits they meet at boot camp.

They haven’t spent a day in the Army, but they’ve already received a load of advice from a command sergeant major.

“Make an honest commitment to yourself. Don’t go into basic training and just get by,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Thilo Hendricks, command sergeant major, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss rear detachment, who was a keynote speaker. “We can’t get by anymore. We have to have the best out there. Learn like a sponge. Absorb everything that the drill sergeants are going to teach you.”

This is the second year the company has held a ceremony to honor the company’s recruits and their family members, said Capt. Stephen Berryman, commander, El Paso Recruiting Company. The ceremony included guest speakers, lunch, music from the 1st Armored Division Band and a certificate of achievement presentation. In addition, the future Soldiers recited the Soldier’s Creed and sang the Army Song.

John Baily, president of the Association of the U.S. Army, Omar N. Bradley Chapter, and chief executive officer of Tigua Inc., told the recruits that as a businessman who hires people, he is always interested in hiring former Soldiers.

“Even if you come in and spent just four years in the military, when you come out of that, and you come to me looking for a job, I’m really interested in talking to you because I know that this person has dedication,” Baily said. “They have skills and leadership. They can follow directions. More importantly, they can make decisions, so I’m looking for that person.”

As Hendricks presented the recruits with their certificates, he asked them about their military occupational specialty. They were varied – military police, infantry, human resources, small arms repair, artillery and many more.

Among the recruits were brothers Scottie Groover, 18 and Dante Groover, 21, who leave for boot camp on the same day but go to different stations. Their family has a long history of military service, the brothers said, and Scottie will become a horizontal engineer, while Dante will work in human resources.

“It will be really great to see the world, live different places, be able to meet new, different kinds of people,” Scottie said.

Dante said he is mostly looking forward to the experience of boot camp and receiving education benefits so he can continue with school.

Darrion Valdez, another recruit, has wanted to join the Army since he was as young as 5, and after four years of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in high school, was eager to enlist.

“I really enjoy the Army and I thought it would be the best decision,” said Valdez, who will be a small arms repairer.

Isabelle Casillas, a recruit, said she has wanted to join the Army since she was a little girl. “My dad was Army, my grandpa was Army, my uncle – it’s just kind of in the family. I’d be fifth generation of the Army, so it’s something I wanted to continue on,” she said.

Casillas will be an artillery cannon crewmember. “I like to be on my toes,” she said. “I like to be kept busy, and I feel like that’s going to keep me on my toes and wide awake.”

No matter what their MOS, however, Hendricks said he wants them to give it their all.

“Never accept no. Never accept second-rate work. Never accept defeat. You can never accept defeat when you wear this uniform. You have a badge of honor,” Hendricks said.