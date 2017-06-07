Rally around our new citizens

By Steven C. Roumell, Special to the Fort Bliss Bugle:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) A naturalization ceremony took place at Army Community Service here May 25. This is an event that always evokes high emotion for all attendees. As Americans we understand the roots of our democracy and societal underpinnings. We know the United States owes its distinct American character to the heritage of all its immigrants.

The ceremony was formal, yet the feel of communal kinship was palpable. This event began with the posting of the colors and concluded with retrieval of the colors expertly and reverently executed by veterans of the El Paso chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association. Cheryl Rankin of ACS sang the national anthem wonderfully and it felt exceptionally powerful this day.

The presiding authority was Judge David Guaderrama, a judge for the Western District of Texas, U.S. District Court, and the keynote speaker was Judge Anne Berton, a magistrate judge for the Western District of Texas. As Guaderrama began the legal proceedings, he commented that he was humbled by “witnessing the passion of those choosing to become great Americans.”

Twice I have witnessed Berton as a keynote speaker for this event and each time she never fails to be moved by the gravity of this ceremony. Her pride in her father, himself an immigrant, is infectious to the entire audience. Her father encouraged her to see her own excellence, which as a young adult manifested itself in an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and a trail of great success to follow in the years to come.

Taking the Oath of Citizenship were five Soldiers and two family members from the countries of Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, South Korea and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Just prior to the ceremony, I approached each potential American citizen and asked in a few different ways, “Are you excited?” In each initial response I was greeted with an immediate and exuberant smile. A few were overcome with emotion that they could only shake their head to signify a hearty “yes!” In each instance, my own patriotism was magnified and elevated.

The journey these men and women had taken to become citizens is arduous. They studied U.S. history and government for five years and bear a heavy pecuniary burden all while having to navigate a complex administrative process. In short, one has to really “want it.” This is a process that those born here never had to endure. When the judge stated that these new citizens knew our country better than the rest of us, I made the quiet but firm resolution that for the remaining days of my life, not to take my own citizenship for granted.

CS facilitates the special provisions to expedite the application and naturalization process for current members of the U.S. Armed Forces and recently discharged service members. Military spouses may be eligible for expedited naturalization. Cheryl Poehlein, the ACS relocation manager, said ACS has partnered with Department of Homeland Security since 2005 to bring these events to our military community. Poehlein stated they have a goal to pursue these events biannually. The next event is Nov. 9.

Military families may visit ACS on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with an immigration officer on a first-come, first-served basis. For direct contact with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, call the military toll-free help line, 1-877-247-4645, or send an email to the military customer service specialists at militaryinfo.nsc@dhs.gov.

Finally, in addition to the nobility of this event and its representation of lofty principles, there is a real practical sense to the phrase written by Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …” Specifically, our growing diversity represents a continuous infusion of human wealth creating greater opportunity for all of us.