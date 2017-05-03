My GECU

R3 Ready, Resilient Retirement Workshop

Chaplain (Maj.) Don Williamson, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, speaks about real life expectations and the realities of transitioning during the 5th Armored Brigade’s senior leader retirement workshop at the Texas Army National Guard Reserve Center April 27. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Chaplain (Maj.) Don Williamson, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, speaks about real life expectations and the realities of transitioning during the 5th Armored Brigade’s senior leader retirement workshop at the Texas Army National Guard Reserve Center April 27. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) So much effort goes into the caring, training and mentoring of junior enlisted Soldiers, but what are we doing for our senior leaders? This is the question posed by Chaplain (Maj.) Don Williamson, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West.

April 27, with the support of the USO (United Service Organizations) and Veterans Affairs benefits advisers, Williamson saw his idea come to fruition. One of the first of its kind, the R3 Ready and Resilient  Retirement Workshop was crafted to the needs of senior leaders within a brigade-sized element.

Phillip Pandy, USO Transition Services site manager, said Williamson approached him roughly four months prior to the workshop with his ideas, and the USO offered help and support in the development and planning.

“This is one of the first events we have done with a brigade-sized unit that focused on transition-type programs,” Pandy said.

Williamson presented Pandy with a list of topics he determined would be beneficial to the 75 attendees.

Carla Miller, program manager, Fort Bliss Corporate Fellowship Program for Hiring Our Heroes, briefed the attendees on the value of networking through social media. Love it or hate it, social media has nested itself into our lives.

“Ninety-six percent of all jobs and services use social media. LinkdIn is a big source and a lot of human resource managers are utilizing LinkdIn for hiring,” Miller said. “One of the resources we provide is an online resume service which allows them to create a resume within 10 minutes, because many of them have never experienced writing a resume.”

Following Miller’s briefing, James Springstube, a VA benefits adviser, offered numerous resources to the attendees, ranging from how to file a disability claim to applying for education benefits.

With Williamson’s model coming to life, he hopes it will catch on and spread.

“I often say the senior NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and field grade officers are the forgotten Soldiers. We are so busy taking care of Soldiers we often forget these folks have lives too,” Williamson said. “I would like to see this as a larger program, so let’s say each brigade puts on something like this or even a smaller version.”

For more information visit www.uso.org.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41376

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.