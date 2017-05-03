R3 Ready, Resilient Retirement Workshop

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) So much effort goes into the caring, training and mentoring of junior enlisted Soldiers, but what are we doing for our senior leaders? This is the question posed by Chaplain (Maj.) Don Williamson, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West.

April 27, with the support of the USO (United Service Organizations) and Veterans Affairs benefits advisers, Williamson saw his idea come to fruition. One of the first of its kind, the R3 Ready and Resilient Retirement Workshop was crafted to the needs of senior leaders within a brigade-sized element.

Phillip Pandy, USO Transition Services site manager, said Williamson approached him roughly four months prior to the workshop with his ideas, and the USO offered help and support in the development and planning.

“This is one of the first events we have done with a brigade-sized unit that focused on transition-type programs,” Pandy said.

Williamson presented Pandy with a list of topics he determined would be beneficial to the 75 attendees.

Carla Miller, program manager, Fort Bliss Corporate Fellowship Program for Hiring Our Heroes, briefed the attendees on the value of networking through social media. Love it or hate it, social media has nested itself into our lives.

“Ninety-six percent of all jobs and services use social media. LinkdIn is a big source and a lot of human resource managers are utilizing LinkdIn for hiring,” Miller said. “One of the resources we provide is an online resume service which allows them to create a resume within 10 minutes, because many of them have never experienced writing a resume.”

Following Miller’s briefing, James Springstube, a VA benefits adviser, offered numerous resources to the attendees, ranging from how to file a disability claim to applying for education benefits.

With Williamson’s model coming to life, he hopes it will catch on and spread.

“I often say the senior NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and field grade officers are the forgotten Soldiers. We are so busy taking care of Soldiers we often forget these folks have lives too,” Williamson said. “I would like to see this as a larger program, so let’s say each brigade puts on something like this or even a smaller version.”

For more information visit www.uso.org.