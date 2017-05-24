My GECU

Powell Elementary Special Games foster inclusion

Coaches from the fifth grade and athletes prepare to start the competition during the sixth annual Special Games at Colin Powell Elementary School May 18. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) “Go Powell Rangers” was the motto of the day. May 18 was a day filled with unity, team spirit and fun during the sixth annual General Colin L. Powell Elementary School Special Games.

Cheered on by students, faculty and families, first through third grade students from the Community Readiness Class spent the morning competing in activities such as a distance toss and race.

Competing students were each sponsored and mentored by a fifth grader. The mentorship program enhanced student cohesion to help integrate CRC students in with the general student body.

Staff Sgt. Veronica Mulloy, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, poses with her son, David Salinas, a fourth grader at Colin Powell Elementary School, during the school’s Special Games May 18.

Angela Murrietta, a fifth grader, had dual roles to play at the Special Games. She was the announcer of the events, as well as a coach and sponsor to one of the athletes competing.

“This was my first time getting to experience something like this and I’m really excited about it,” Murrietta said. “The faculty explained to us the roles we as coaches would be responsible for in helping our assigned student.”

Murrietta wasn’t the only one excited about the experience. The crowd roared as each student accompanied by their assigned coach entered the field.

The day was about fun and student cohesion.

“This is modeled after the actual Special Olympics,” said Mike Armendariz, a CRC teacher. “The students really love it, and it’s just a great way to finish out the school year.”

It wasn’t just a day filled with fun and excitement, there were also tears shed by parents. Tears of joy to see their children being cheered on and supported by the entire school.

“I think it’s great that the school is fostering inclusion,” said Staff Sgt. Veronica Mulloy, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, whose son David Salinas, a third grader, participated in the event for the first time. “I think it is a great program that the school does. It helps children learn that other children with disabilities aren’t as different as they think. Then they can grow up to become adults that also foster inclusion.”

Not only were the students, faculty and parents overjoyed to be a part of such a special event, but the athletes were filled with happiness, and a sense of accomplishment.

Jesus Hernandez, fourth grader at General Colin Powell Elementary School, was one of the competitors during the Special Games. Hernandez won two first-place medals at the event.

“I felt good running and throwing the ball with all the people cheering me on,” Hernandez said. “I feel good getting these medals.”

