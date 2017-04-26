My GECU

Platoon Situational Training and Company Arms Live-Fire Exercise: STRIKE FOCUS XVII

Spc. Matthew Alfaro, assigned to 1st Bn., 37th AR, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, fires an M136 AT4 anti-armor weapon during Strike Focus 17 here April 19. Photos by Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

By Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – It’s bright and hot in the desert on a Wednesday morning, and the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, are waiting for dry runs for the Bradley live-fire range to finish.

They’re eager to get back out on the range and continue with Strike Focus 17, a Platoon Situational Training Exercise and Company Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise conducted as part of the 1st AD Commander’s Combat Training Center Certification program. It took place in the training areas of Fort Bliss April 8 through 21 and included several battalions from the 2nd BCT, 1st AD.

Rubega, left, and Bergen, right, participate in Strike Focus 17 here April 19.

“The operation tempo is high but the training is very important and the training really is what the Soldiers do like,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth J. Braeger, commander, 1st Bn., 37th AR, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, during the exercise April 19. “They like to come out here and do what they signed up to do. So I would say the morale right now is high, particularly when you get to do the live-fire piece.”

At the company level, units get to conduct movement and maneuver training. At the brigade level, the intention of the exercise is to prepare Soldiers for Iron Focus, another training event that will take place in May. The training will also help Soldiers assigned to the 2nd BCT, 1st AD, prepare for training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Spc. Anthony Thorpe, left, and Sgt. Rocky Caldera, top, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, ready a tank for training during Strike Focus 17 here April 19.

Braeger said Soldiers have designed the exercise well because there is some maneuver training involved where Soldiers use blanks and simulation equipment, then transition to execute a Combined Arms live-fire maneuver training.

“Combined arms live-fire is really the pinnacle of our training strategies,” Braeger said. “When the 1-37th was activated two years ago it added a combined arms battalion to the brigade, increasing the firepower greatly. Which will be important when the brigade goes to NTC.”

The brigade’s training calendar is crowded as the brigade gets ready for NTC, Braeger said, but that’s what the Soldiers – including Braeger – like.

1st Lt. Ryan Rubega, left, and Spc. Joel Bergen, right, assigned to 1st Bn., 37th AR, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, participate in Strike Focus 17 here April 19.

Braeger, who will relinquish command of the battalion soon, said the training was helpful for everyone in the battalion.

“I feel like I’m leaving the unit in a good place, for me this has really been the high point of my career,” Braeger said. “To have the privilege to bring such a historic armor unit within the Army back up to active duty in the past two years and build it up to fighting capacity has been incredible.”

