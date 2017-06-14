My GECU

Paws Party teaches pet particulars

Youths and community members listen to an informational brief during the Milam Youth Center Paws Party here Saturday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor .

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) Prince Charming moved from person to person, getting as many pets as possible during the Milam Youth Center Paws Party here Saturday. The 10-year-old Corgi wasn’t shy and seemed to love every bit of the attention. The center had an open invitation to the community to bring their well-behaved dogs to the center to learn some tricks and practice on an obstacle course.

Dog turnout was low, but Cari Hutcheson, the 4-H coordinator for Fort Bliss and Charm’s owner, took the opportunity to brief the youth present about various pet-related topics.

“We talked about a safe way for youth to approach dogs and how they should be cautious around dogs they don’t know,” Hutcheson said. “We did the safety talk; we talked about things that dogs need. We talked about games we could play.”

Representatives from the Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility spoke to the group about the need to make sure their dog is vaccinated and the benefits of spaying or neutering dogs.

“Essentially what we want to do is make sure that the welfare of the animals is intact for whoever comes in to the clinic, be that by microchipping or vaccinating or by doing any blood tests that they might need,” said Spc. Adam Watson, an animal care specialist. “It’s all about the welfare of the animal and the community.”

Watson said people with puppies should be aware that parvovirus is present in El Paso.

Jonathan Carrasco, 11, persuades Prince Charming to jump over an obstacle with the promise of a treat during the Milam Youth Center Paws Party here Saturday.

“Parvo is big here, especially with young puppies. Some puppies you might get from the shelter will already have it. It’s treatable and manageable if we catch it early enough – but it is very prevalent here,” Watson said.

After the informational brief, people had a chance to run their dogs through the obstacle course, something Hutcheson said is fun for dogs and humans. A few of the youths at the center persuaded Charm to go up and over a ramp and up and down a seesaw, rewarding him with treats.

“Agility is for both the dog and the human. They do conditioning for the dog to get them fit for this event. It’s a course of obstacles, very fun and the dogs like the running and the activity level,” Hutcheson said. “A lot of owners just like getting out and doing outside stuff with their dogs.”

Youths and community members listen to an informational brief during the Milam Youth Center Paws Party here Saturday.

Hutcheson hopes the youth at the center will get some new ideas about how to bond with their dogs.

“I hope that they take away that there’s more than just sitting at home watching TV while the dog is in the backyard,” Hutcheson said. “I hope that I inspired somebody to bring their dog out and play some games and get active.”

