Open for business Soldiers at the Fort Bliss Tax Center are ready to help you

By Abigail Meyer , Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) Tax season is here and trained-up “tax” Soldiers are standing by to help service members, retirees and their families file tax returns. The tax center opened for the year during a ceremony at Bldg. 122 Slater Road here Monday.

Soldiers train to prepare tax returns in a two-week course with the Internal Revenue Service. Last year, the tax center prepared more than 4,600 returns. Col. Charles Costanza, chief of staff, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, thanked this year’s Soldiers for the mission they’re about to embark on.

“Thank you for what you’re doing for Soldiers and families. You hear the commanding general talking often about readiness because that’s his number one priority and believe it or not, what you’re doing, by taking that burden off Soldiers and families, is you’re helping them focus on what they need to focus on,” Costanza said.

Costanza told the Soldiers the job they’re doing is important and he’s been in their shoes. He was a tax preparer when he was a second lieutenant.

“I went through probably similar courses that you went through and I spent several months and that time we didn’t have a center; we did it in units so I had to help my battalion’s Soldiers get their taxes prepared,” Costanza said.

The tax center is open to active-duty service members, retirees and family members with valid DOD identification cards. National Guard and Reserve Soldiers who have been on orders for more than 30 days are also eligible to use the service.

“It’s primarily for readiness, we do this to give back to our community. We have a lot of retirees that use these services,” said Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center. “There’s a readiness part of it that’s very important, help making sure Soldiers stay ready to deploy, to do whatever they need to do for the Army without being distracted by their personal stuff.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays it stays open until 6 p.m. Saturdays and training holidays the center is open by appointment only, there are no walk-in hours those days.

“Take advantage of it, it’s all free, we’re not going to charge any money at all,” Akinsanya said. “There’s a certain advantage to talking to someone about your taxes and the perk here is it’s all free.”

According to the IRS website, this year’s tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18. Deployed Soldiers may be eligible for a deadline extension to file their taxes, but must contact the IRS to request the extension. For questions, or to make an appointment, call 568-1040.