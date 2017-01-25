My GECU

Open for business Soldiers at the Fort Bliss Tax Center are ready to help you

Members of the Fort Bliss legal community and volunteer tax preparers gather at the Fort Bliss Tax Center for an opening ceremony here Monday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Members of the Fort Bliss legal community and volunteer tax preparers gather at the Fort Bliss Tax Center for an opening ceremony here Monday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer , Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) Tax season is here and trained-up “tax” Soldiers are standing by to help service members, retirees and their families file tax returns. The tax center opened for the year during a ceremony at Bldg. 122 Slater Road here Monday.

Soldiers train to prepare tax returns in a two-week course with the Internal Revenue Service. Last year, the tax center prepared more than 4,600 returns. Col. Charles Costanza, chief of staff, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, thanked this year’s Soldiers for the mission they’re about to embark on.

“Thank you for what you’re doing for Soldiers and families. You hear the commanding general talking often about readiness because that’s his number one priority and believe it or not, what you’re doing, by taking that burden off Soldiers and families, is you’re helping them focus on what they need to focus on,” Costanza said.

Costanza told the Soldiers the job they’re doing is important and he’s been in their shoes. He was a tax preparer when he was a second lieutenant.

“I went through probably similar courses that you went through and I spent several months and that time we didn’t have a center; we did it in units so I had to help my battalion’s Soldiers get their taxes prepared,” Costanza said.

Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center, speaks to those gathered at the Fort Bliss Tax Center for an opening ceremony here Monday.

Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center, speaks to those gathered at the Fort Bliss Tax Center for an opening ceremony here Monday.

The tax center is open to active-duty service members, retirees and family members with valid DOD identification cards. National Guard and Reserve Soldiers who have been on orders for more than 30 days are also eligible to use the service.

“It’s primarily for readiness, we do this to give back to our community. We have a lot of retirees that use these services,” said Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center. “There’s a readiness part of it that’s very important, help making sure Soldiers stay ready to deploy, to do whatever they need to do for the Army without being distracted by their personal stuff.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays it stays open until 6 p.m. Saturdays and training holidays the center is open by appointment only, there are no walk-in hours those days.

“Take advantage of it, it’s all free, we’re not going to charge any money at all,” Akinsanya said. “There’s a certain advantage to talking to someone about your taxes and the perk here is it’s all free.”

Col. Charles Costanza, left, chief of staff, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center, cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the Fort Bliss Tax Center here Monday.

Col. Charles Costanza, left, chief of staff, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and Capt. Tolulope Akinsanya, officer in charge, Fort Bliss Tax Center, cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the Fort Bliss Tax Center here Monday.

According to the IRS website, this year’s tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18. Deployed Soldiers may be eligible for a deadline extension to file their taxes, but must contact the IRS to request the extension. For questions, or to make an appointment, call 568-1040.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40423

Posted by on Jan 25 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.