ODYD, AFTB team up for formal tips, formal wear

Renee Chapman, left, a founding member of Operation Deploy Your Dress, assists Kelsey White, center, in her search for the perfect dress as Melinda Garcia, a volunteer, looks on at the Trading Post here April 28. Photos by Abigail Meyer,, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Fort Bliss’ Operation Deploy Your Dress partnered with Army Community Service’s Army Family Team Building to clue spouses in about what to expect from a formal military event during a class at the Trading Post here April 28.

“You have a lot of people who are new to the Army and then that means they’re new to military functions so it can be a little daunting or a little bit scary,” said Antonea Evans, AFTB program educator.

Antonea Evans, standing, program educator, Army Family Team Building, gives a class on tips for attending a formal military function at the Trading Post here April 28.

The workshop covered topics such as responding to invitations, appropriate attire and military customs and traditions. Spouses had lots of questions about receiving line etiquette.

“The receiving line is always the big one,” Evans said. “It’s basically all inclusive. That’s why I like having some senior spouses and open it up for questions.”

After the event, spouses with an upcoming ball picked out a formal gown. Kelsey White was especially looking forward to picking a dress for her first military ball. While her husband was deployed for nine months, she lost more than 100 pounds.

“I feel good and I look good and it’s not trying to squeeze into something and then feeling depressed because I didn’t find a dress,” White said.

White said the formal functions workshop made her feel more comfortable.

“I was very nervous going into this and now I’m not as nervous, so hopefully I’ll do well,” said White, who found the perfect dress in about five minutes. “I think it’s really awesome that they have this available for everybody and that they’re expanding it. I know a lot of people don’t go because they don’t have the funds for a dress or don’t have funds for accessories, so it’s really awesome these ladies are doing it.”

Operation Deploy Your Dress was created in 2016 by four spouses who wanted to help fellow spouses feel confident about attending a ball without worrying about financial constraints. The organization recently passed the one year mark.

“We’re still blown away. There’s not a day I don’t come in here and I’m not like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at this place,’” said Renee Chapman, a founding member of ODYD. “As we’re starting to grow, it’s really exciting. We’re at three installations including this one.”

They now have a permanent home here at Fort Bliss, but have expanded to other installations as some of the founding members have moved.

“We’re doing this pilot popup program because we’re thinking if we can’t logistically get into installations, maybe we’ll go to installations where there’s a heavy joint forces presence,” Chapman said. “So that we’re not just targeting our Army folks. We’d really like to go to the Navy, Air Force and reach out.”

Chapman said they’ve given out thousands of free, donated dresses at the Fort Bliss location alone. Operation Deploy Your Dress is open every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trading Post here. There are plans to hold more formal functions workshops. Check out the ODYD Facebook page for more information.

