Observance echoes impact of diversity in culture, health care

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Soldiers, staff and visitors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center observed the Days of Remembrance on April 12 in commemoration of the 2017 Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the observance, guest speaker Jamie Flores, programming and education director, El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center, presented insight into the plight of many victims of the holocaust and their perseverance during the post-Nazi occupation.

“Six million lives were lost; six million futures were stolen,” Flores said.

Flores also emphasized to audience members the movements that started the holocaust, including laws meant to humiliate and repress specific groups such as Jews and minorities. She also explained how the movements sustained and ultimately failed Nazi Germany.

“In the early years of Nazi power, many Jews attempted to leave Germany,” Flores said. “The vast majority of Jews remained as no one could have predicted what was to come. For many, that realization (of Adolf Hitler’s planned genocide of the Jews) was far too late.”

The actions of Nazi Germany influenced societies for decades. Cultivating an understanding of diversity and tolerance became significant in many cultures to deter a recurrence of World War II. Even in health care, cultural diversity training continues to raise awareness of different cultures and lifestyles.

For Capt. Melanie Williams, a nurse assigned to the 7223rd Medical Support Unit, and a native of Loxley, Alabama, diversity training has helped in understanding her patients, as a civilian nurse in Alabama, where the region has a dialect of its own.

“Taking diversity into consideration is huge,” Williams said. “In the south there are a lot of alternative medicines in their medical care, so having insight into that culture helps in providing appropriate care.”

Williams recounts instances where communication may have been flawed if not for her understanding of local idioms.

“You have to ask a lot more probing questions to understand what your patient is trying to convey,” Williams said. “It all comes back to patient safety and understanding them correctly is significant.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked by the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, an opposition to Nazi Germany’s final push to transport Jews in 1943 Nazi-occupied Poland, which is commemorated on the 27th day of Nisan (first month of the ecclesiastical year) on the Hebrew calendar or April 24, on the Gregorian calendar this year.