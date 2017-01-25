My GECU

New Vipers in the Nest – ‘Inject the venom, Vipers!’

Col. Paul Garcia, right, commander, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, presents Lt. Col. Michael Child, left, commander, Special Troops Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, CONUS Replacement Center’s colors representing the transfer of authority to 1st Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 98th Training Division here Jan. 13. Photos by Sgt. Matthew Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Matthew Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan 26, 2017) Fifth Armored Brigade said farewell to Special Troops Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, as they departed following a change of authority ceremony Jan. 13 here.

After serving at Fort Bliss for one year, the “Vipers” transferred authority of their Contiguous United Sates Replacement Center mission to the 1st Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 98th Training Division, headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Fifth Armored Brigade has the only CRC in the Army. Soldiers assigned to 1st Bn., 304th Inf. Regt., 4th Bde., will take on the responsibility of training, equipping, validating, deploying and redeploying personnel in support of U.S. Forces Command’s Regionally Aligned Forces and Combatant Command training requirements.

In 2016, the CRC processed more than 16,000 personnel.

In preparation for their new mission, 1st Bn., 304th Inf. Regt., conducted their two-week annual training here.

Command Sgt. Maj. Walker, second from right, takes the Special Troops Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade CONUS Replacement Center’s Colors from a member of the color guard as Walker prepares to hand them to Col. Paul Garcia, commander, 5th Armored Brigade, during a Change of Authority ceremony here Jan.13.

All instructors completed the required training and validation so they could train civilian Department of Defense contractors, active, National Guard and Reserve service members from the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army processing through the CRC.

Their staff also conducted a mission command seminar to prepare themselves for the mission ahead, said Lt. Col. Michael E. Child, incoming battalion commander for the CRC.

012617unitnews3_3 “My plan is to continue to successfully deploy and redeploy those coming through the CRC, but streamline efficiency and reduce the burden on the people we support to the best of our ability,” Child said.

