New retention options DA approves increase in Army end strength, bonuses

Career counselors from 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss meet to discuss retention operations here Jan. 26. Photo by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) The Department of the Army has approved an increase in Army end strength. That means lots of options for Soldiers in their reenlistment window or those who have their separation date coming up. The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss retention program has all the information Soldiers need to make an informed decision.

“Because of that increase, there are a lot of incentives available to Soldiers that they were otherwise not qualified for,” said Sgt. Maj. Ericka Holloway, command career counselor, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “For example, there was a 90-day window that has been suspended, which means a Soldier that has an ETS (expiration of term of service) date of tomorrow can come in our office today and reenlist.”

Holloway said there is now assignment incentive pay for drill sergeants, Advanced Individual Training platoon sergeants and recruiters. Promotable specialists and promotable sergeants in a balanced or undermanned military occupational specialty have an exception to policy for their retention control points, which has increased by two years.

“The Army’s saying, ‘We’re going to give you more time to get promoted,’” Holloway said.

A big incentive for Soldiers right now, is if they have an ETS date before Oct. 1, 2017, they can extend for 12 months and receive up to $10,000 in bonus money. There are also some selective retention bonus options for Soldiers willing to reenlist.

“The other important part of our mission is career counselor support in every unit to support Soldiers in their decision to transition or stay in,” Holloway said. “So where we were once thought of as reenlistment noncommissioned officers and all we would do is push contracts, our responsibilities involve significantly more than just reenlistment contracts.”

The 1st AD and Fort Bliss Retention program counselors receive regular training from the Department of the Army. They look for quality Soldiers who want to serve their country.

“Retaining quality Soldiers is not about chasing numbers. It’s about that Soldier integration from the time they arrive to the unit, it’s about that leadership involvement from the beginning,” Holloway said. “We do have a statistical mission to make, but our mission is about taking care of Soldiers. The retention program has multiple pillars and the statistical mission is only one pillar.”

Holloway’s program relies on teamwork to get their challenging mission done, she said.

“Our mission is measured in effort. So as long as our team continues to give our best effort toward this challenging mission, I’m okay with that,” Holloway said. “At every level, people are our greatest resource.”

Soldiers with questions should contact their servicing career counselor to find out the details of the incentives offered by the Army. Upcoming retention events include a Feb. 9 Retention Rodeo at the Division Artillery dining facility from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Soldiers can find more information on the Fort Bliss Retention Facebook page.

