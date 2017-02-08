My GECU

National Prayer Breakfast Longstanding Army tradition builds religious camaraderie

Approximately 500 Soldiers and civilians filled the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center for the National Prayer Breakfast held annually here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness. Photos by Sgt. Matthew Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs.

Approximately 500 Soldiers and civilians filled the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center for the National Prayer Breakfast held annually here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness. Photos by Sgt. Matthew Griffith, 5th Armored Brigade Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) Approximately 500 Soldiers and civilians came together at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center to participate in the National Prayer Breakfast here, Feb 2. The National Prayer Breakfast is a long standing Army tradition that encourages the convergence of all religious beliefs and backgrounds, to appreciate diversity and promote Soldier readiness.

“Our goal is to show diversity among religious backgrounds in the military, and to show that we may have different belief systems, but we can all get along and function smoothly to accomplish any mission that the military has for us,” said Capt. Stephen D. Ekblad, chaplain, 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment. “It is a time to get together and build camaraderie, and to challenge ourselves to better ourselves, better our communities, and better the environment that we work in.”

As the doors were opened, and the room quickly filled, the 1st Armored Division Band played softly in the background. Attendees were shown to their seats as they mingled with friends and colleagues. Units from all over Fort Bliss were represented by command teams, Soldiers and families alike.

Every year since the beginning of the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, there has been a theme, said Ekblad.  The theme for this year was spiritual readiness. With the Army’s theme being readiness, we need to determine how that fits into our individual lives regarding spirituality.

Capt. Matthew Ailstock, left, chaplain, 89th Military Police Brigade, and Stephanie Pleskach, right, a worshipper with the Chapel Next Service, perform during a special music presentation at the National Prayer Breakfast held here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness.

Capt. Matthew Ailstock, left, chaplain, 89th Military Police Brigade, and Stephanie Pleskach, right, a worshipper with the Chapel Next Service, perform during a special music presentation at the National Prayer Breakfast held here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness.

The guest speaker at this year’s breakfast was Col. David Giammona, command chaplain, U.S. Army Installation Management Command, San Antonio. Giammona has served as an Army chaplain since 1990, and has published extensively in professional journals and military publications in the area of religious support doctrine.

As the time for eating and conversing wound down, Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, introduced Giammona. He noted Giammona is no stranger to Fort Bliss, as he had been stationed here in 1990.

“I’m going to be brief, I’m going to be bold, and I’m going to be gone,” said Giammona in his opening statement. “The first, and foremost thing we should take from this prayer breakfast, is that we can’t do this alone. We need God.”

He went on to tell anecdotes about past personal experiences, and tied them in to the overall theme of spiritual readiness.  He proposed several challenges to the people in the room, requesting that they be spiritually fit, and to help others understand they are not alone, and they do not have to do it alone.

“This prayer breakfast in intended to remind us of readiness and resiliency,” Giammona said. “Today is a great day to be a Soldier, and today is a day that we need to be reminded of one thing, and one thing only: pray. God bless you.”

Col. Michael Hester, right, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, presents Col. David Giammona, left, command chaplain for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, San Antonio, with a gift for being a guest speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness.

Col. Michael Hester, right, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, presents Col. David Giammona, left, command chaplain for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command, San Antonio, with a gift for being a guest speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast here, Feb. 2. The theme for this year’s event was centered on spiritual readiness, keeping in line with the Army’s theme of readiness.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an Army tradition that dates back to 1953. It is held every year Army-wide on the first Thursday in February.

“The event focuses primarily on military,” Ekblad said. “This year it was open to everyone. Every year we have community leaders who come, and Soldiers were encouraged to bring their families.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40543

Posted by on Feb 8 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.