National Prayer Breakfast Longstanding Army tradition builds religious camaraderie

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) Approximately 500 Soldiers and civilians came together at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center to participate in the National Prayer Breakfast here, Feb 2. The National Prayer Breakfast is a long standing Army tradition that encourages the convergence of all religious beliefs and backgrounds, to appreciate diversity and promote Soldier readiness.

“Our goal is to show diversity among religious backgrounds in the military, and to show that we may have different belief systems, but we can all get along and function smoothly to accomplish any mission that the military has for us,” said Capt. Stephen D. Ekblad, chaplain, 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment. “It is a time to get together and build camaraderie, and to challenge ourselves to better ourselves, better our communities, and better the environment that we work in.”

As the doors were opened, and the room quickly filled, the 1st Armored Division Band played softly in the background. Attendees were shown to their seats as they mingled with friends and colleagues. Units from all over Fort Bliss were represented by command teams, Soldiers and families alike.

Every year since the beginning of the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, there has been a theme, said Ekblad. The theme for this year was spiritual readiness. With the Army’s theme being readiness, we need to determine how that fits into our individual lives regarding spirituality.

The guest speaker at this year’s breakfast was Col. David Giammona, command chaplain, U.S. Army Installation Management Command, San Antonio. Giammona has served as an Army chaplain since 1990, and has published extensively in professional journals and military publications in the area of religious support doctrine.

As the time for eating and conversing wound down, Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, introduced Giammona. He noted Giammona is no stranger to Fort Bliss, as he had been stationed here in 1990.

“I’m going to be brief, I’m going to be bold, and I’m going to be gone,” said Giammona in his opening statement. “The first, and foremost thing we should take from this prayer breakfast, is that we can’t do this alone. We need God.”

He went on to tell anecdotes about past personal experiences, and tied them in to the overall theme of spiritual readiness. He proposed several challenges to the people in the room, requesting that they be spiritually fit, and to help others understand they are not alone, and they do not have to do it alone.

“This prayer breakfast in intended to remind us of readiness and resiliency,” Giammona said. “Today is a great day to be a Soldier, and today is a day that we need to be reminded of one thing, and one thing only: pray. God bless you.”

The National Prayer Breakfast is an Army tradition that dates back to 1953. It is held every year Army-wide on the first Thursday in February.

“The event focuses primarily on military,” Ekblad said. “This year it was open to everyone. Every year we have community leaders who come, and Soldiers were encouraged to bring their families.”