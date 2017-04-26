Missing but not forgotten Family, friends remember Cpl. Ismael Garcia

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Nearly 67 years after he went missing in action, Cpl. Ismael Garcia, an El Paso native, received full military honors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Friday.

Soldiers fired a three volley salute, presented a flag to Garcia’s family and played “Taps.” It was an emotional day for family and friends, and family members said they finally felt some closure after many years of uncertainty. Garcia went missing in action during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir on Dec. 2, 1950.

“I’m just honored to be here, and this will finally give us some closure,” said Virginia Mendez, 82, Garcia’s youngest sister.

Claiming nearly 55,000 U.S. service members’ lives, and twice as many wounded in battle, the Korean War was a devastating conflict. Garcia was one of about 8,000 Soldiers who went missing in action.

Roy Aldridge, president of the Col. Joseph Rodriguez Chapter 249 Korean War Veterans Association, remarked on the bravery of the Soldiers during the Korean War.

“The harsh winter these Soldiers had to endure was like no other,” Aldridge said.

Garcia, who was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Korean Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service medal, all which were on display for the family and friends to view during the ceremony.

Barbara Ramirez, Garcia’s niece, was only a child at the time her uncle went missing, but she vividly remembers how family members responded.

“My grandmother would buy a new dress every Mother’s Day, hoping her son would be coming through the door,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she has attended meetings from the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/ Missing Personnel Office and has found these meetings provide support and information for families.

Margie Velez, 92, Garcia’s oldest sibling, spoke highly of her brother. “He was a wonderful boy,” Velez said. “We cared for each other. We really loved one another.”

The bond Garcia and his siblings shared was uncontested, she said.

“Instead of going to my mother or father we would come to each other for help,” Velez said.

Garcia was only 21 at the time he went missing in action, and it was a devastating hit for the family. Losing a person they cared for so deeply, and not having the closure they needed, has been extremely difficult over the years, but family members said they are glad they now at least they have something.

There is a headstone for Garcia at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, which provides some of that closure for the family.

“This is important to us because its gives us a little closure for the difficulties we have been through all these years,” Velez said. “I don’t have the words to describe how happy I am to see all these people here celebrating him.”