Midwest MPs head to GITMO

By Adam Holguin, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) The 79th Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based out of Wabasha, Minnesota, and the 35th Military Police Company Forward, Kansas Army National Guard, departed Fort Bliss for a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba, April 18.

“We are headed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to do external security for the detention facility there, … and external security for the area where we will be living,” said Capt. Aaron Struntz, commander, 79th MP Co.

The companies completed more than 30 days of training with the 5th Armored Brigade and supported by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

“(Being) out at McGregor helped put our unit cohesion together … Everybody got to know their Soldiers,” Struntz said. “We have cross levels at all levels of leadership. To build the team that we have, to make sure that everything is running smoothly, it was very important to have this time together.”

As is the case in the Army, specifically with a Reserve component company, this mission will be the only time this exact group of Soldiers is together and preparation time in advance of the mission is crucial.

“It’s a Midwest make up of Soldiers for our unit. Half the unit is organic and the rest is from Illinois, Chicago area, Detroit, Indiana. All of the Midwest,” Struntz said.

With the makeup of the units in flux, the opportunity for eager young Soldiers to deploy and seasoned Soldiers to mentor and assist in the preparations went hand in hand with building the camaraderie they will need on this mission.

“It’s been really helpful (having) a lot of the people in our company who have already deployed to Cuba,” said Spc. Kylee Reed, military police, 79th MP Co. “This is some people’s second, even third time going … You have people who have been down there tell us what is going on and that has been helpful. They give us what we need to do and what needs to be done to be successful down there.”

“We do a lot of training on active duty posts all over. We have been really impressed with the support we have gotten from Fort Bliss,” said Capt. Nicky Inskeep, forward officer in charge, 35th MP Co. Fwd. “I honestly feel like we are very prepared for the mission. If we get changes thrown at us, we are prepared for those too, in large part due to the training that we got here.”

Soldiers who have deployed multiple times found the training beneficial.

“Absolutely the training was helpful,” said Sgt. Andrew John Paulsen, team leader, 79th MP Co., who will deploy for the fourth time. “We usually train in a combat support lane, so we had to put down a lot of those tools, try and pick up what we can … It was a crawl-walk-run phase … get your feet wet, get all of it (training) done, and now we are actually going to go do it.”

The 79th MP Co. will work with the 35th MP Co. Fwd. on this mission, and while the mission isn’t out of the ordinary for the MPs out of out of Topeka, Kansas, the setting is.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for my Soldiers to do something that we haven’t done … We haven’t deployed to Guantanamo Bay as a unit before; this is our first time. We had a detention mission in Iraq, (but) it’s been several years ago now,” Inskeep said.

With preparations for the mission complete, the confidence in their skills was evident in both companies prior to their departure. The effort expelled in training became an eagerness to begin the mission in earnest.

“The morale is high and everybody has come together as a team and is ready to accomplish the mission together,” Struntz said.