My GECU

Masters are made: First AD Iron Training Detachment offers Master Rappel Course

020917unitnews3_1FS

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by Soldiers assigned to Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, takes off from Noel Field to support the Rappel Master Course here Feb. 2. For more on this story, see Page A6. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) THE 1ST ARMORED DIVISION IRON TRAINING DETACHMENT offers courses from pre-Ranger to air assault operations. The highly trained, specially selected cadre have certifications and skill sets that provide assets to the division and other tenant units here. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, took advantage of those skills to provide some additional training to Soldiers on their way to the Horn of Africa.

Sgt. Taylor Edmondson, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry, Arkansas National Guard, rappels Aussie style during the Rappel Master Course here Feb. 2. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Sgt. Taylor Edmondson, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry, Arkansas National Guard, rappels Aussie style during the Rappel Master Course here Feb. 2.

“Our mission is to train the Iron Soldiers and increase the lethality of the division but we extend that training to our Guard and Reserve partners, our sister services,” said Capt. Clayton Melton, commander, ITD.

First Bn., 153rd Inf. Regt., shipped out Soldiers to the Horn of Africa in waves, and had some time between flights. Capt. Brad Barron contacted the ITD about putting together some training for his Soldiers who wouldn’t have much to do otherwise.

“There wasn’t enough time for air assault, but we could get a rappel master course, so we just asked the question and Capt. Melton and his folks were extremely helpful, got it turned around in really short time,” Barron said.

Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter here Feb. 2.

Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter here Feb. 2.

Soldiers in the five-day Master Rappel Course learned to safely run a rappel tower, sling load operations and were tested on aircraft rappelling operations, which relies largely on hand signals to communicate with rappelers. Safety is the goal.

“The Rappel Master Course helps the division become more diverse and mission capable. It just gives them another asset to their mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ramirez, noncommissioned officer-in-charge. “So any sling load operation or things that have to do with helicopters within the division can get done now with the added rappel masters.”

Students also learn advanced rappelling techniques, such as how to rescue a stuck rappeler and how to dive off the tower Aussie style.

Staff Sgt. Joel McKinley leans off the tower to rappel Aussie style during the Rappel Master Course here Feb. 2.

Staff Sgt. Joel McKinley leans off the tower to rappel Aussie style during the Rappel Master Course here Feb. 2.

“It’s a lot of really good information. A few things that we learned here that we didn’t learn at air assault,” said Sgt. John Blunkall, 1st Bn., 153rd Inf. Regt.

The 153rd brought 13 Soldiers to the course and a few 1st Armored Division Soldiers jumped in as well. Barron was grateful for the ITD’s willingness to teach the course.

“Extremely helpful, very accommodating, got it turned in rapid time and we’re excited to be taking advantage of it,” Barron said.

There are just a few places where Soldiers can learn to be rappel masters, so the ITD was happy to help train a unit headed off on deployment.

“In real world missions, you’re going to be dealing with aircraft, with helicopters, so the more familiar they are, the more trained and certified they are, it’s going to be more beneficial to the Army as a whole,” Ramirez said. “Eventually they (rappel masters) will become subject matter experts in their unit.”

The ITD hopes to offer the course once a quarter, and is open to working with other units on post or those mobilizing to deploy.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40527

Posted by on Feb 8 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.