Major changes to filing household goods claims coming soon

By Pamela Campbell, Fort Bliss Claims Office:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Beginning Oct. 1, Soldiers and their family members who have damage to their household goods will still file a claim with the Defense Personal Property System on www.move.mil. However, if a Soldier is not happy with the way DPS handles or settles a claim and wants to move the claim from DPS to a local installation Military Claims Office, that will no longer be an option.

All MCO claims will be centralized and handled with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 216 Custer Avenue, Fort Riley, Kansas, 66442. Those who move their claim from DPS to the MCO will be required to contact the Fort Riley Claims Office to receive a transfer packet. At that time, the military member or their representative will receive additional guidance on how to properly file a claim. This information will include all necessary paperwork and supporting documentation required by Fort Riley to successfully file the claim. For more information, visit www.riley.army.mil/Units/Staff/Staff-Judge – Advocate/Claims-Division/. Soldiers and their family members can also call the Fort Riley Claims Office at (785) 239-3830.

The military member or a representative will still be able to receive assistance from their local MCO (at Fort Bliss, this is the Fort Bliss Claims Office, located on the first floor of Building 113 on Pershing Road). The Soldier or a representative will be able to file a claim through DPS in the local claims office if they are having difficulties filing the household goods claim on their computers at home or at work. The Fort Bliss Claims Office will be happy to review the claims packet to ensure all the required documents are in the file prior to the claimant sending it to Fort Riley. For more information, contact the Fort Riley Claims Office by calling (785) 239-3830 or the Fort Bliss Claims Office by calling 568-4369 or 568-5846.

