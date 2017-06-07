Literacy fair promotes reading comprehension at Powell Elementary

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) General Colin L. Powell Elementary School held a literacy fair May 25. Students at the school had the opportunity to submit a project on a book they read. The theme of the competition was “every hero has a story.” Students kindergarten through fifth presented visual presentations, board displays and also gave an oral presentation about any book of their choice.

Powell Elementary was given a book donation from the American Federation of Teachers, and Molina Healthcare. Each participant of the literacy fair was given a free book.

With the theme of the literacy fair being heroes, representatives from local police departments, fire department, the military and medical providers were invited to help judge the presentations.

“This is our first year having a literacy fair,” said Diana Torres, librarian, Powell Elementary. “One of our entries was a Texas Bluebonnet Award winner for the 2016-2017 school year.”

Each year, the committee for the Texas Bluebonnet Award, part of the Texas Library Association, creates a list of the top 20 books, both fiction and nonfiction, then eligible readers vote and the top book is selected. The winning book is selected based on student interests, relevant content, reputable reviews and literary quality.

“For one of our students to do their presentation on one of the winning books of the Bluebonnet Award was really exciting for us,” Torres said.

One of the first place winners, first grader Landon Witherspoon presented the book he read, “The Three Little Pigs.”

“This is one of my favorite books,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon elaborated in depth about the life lessons he learned from the story.

“This book shows that hard work, and taking time to do things right pays off,” Witherspoon said.

Carla Gonzales, Area 2 superintendent, El Paso Independent School District, came out to support the literacy fair.

“I think we have taken a step beyond the book report format, and we really want children to be excited about reading. We know there’s a lot of competition with a very technical world,” Gonzales said. “We want them to get back to the basics of loving to read, and being able to talk about books and share information.”

Gonzales said the first literacy fair went well, and school officials hope it will grow.

“This format enables and empowers students to really think about what they read,” Gonzales said. “We really want to prepare our students for the middle school, high school and college levels of education.”