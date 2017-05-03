‘Legion Battalion’ tests newest Patriot operating system

By 2nd Lt. William Weldon, 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA Regt., 11th ADA Bde.:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – This spring has been an exciting time for the 3rd Battalion, “Legion” 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, as the battalion successfully completed the Air Battle Phase of Operation Legion Maverick here April 21.

Beginning March 20, the ABP was the culminating event for the operation. The ABP consisted of five weeks of cyclic Patriot air battles using the Post Deployment Build 8 operating system.

The PDB-8 is the newest Patriot operating system and the purpose of the ABP was to confirm its accuracy and interactions with the Mission Flight Management Software.

The ABP took place at Launch Complex 38 at WSMR. It consisted of three Information Coordination Central stations, nine Engagement Control Stations, two battery command posts, one missile reload and two battery maintenance center crews for a grand total of 59 personnel.

To ensure the most accurate testing environment for the PDB-8 operating system, the Legion had to certify all participating crews to the Air Battle Management Level 11 standard. Personnel conducted crew training and certification from Jan. 26 through Feb. 21 by using Radical Training Version Three systems at Fort Bliss.

This training certified several inexperienced crews to the ABML 11 standard in less than a month, a task that can often take several weeks. The goal is to set a higher bar than the test needed for the air battles.

The battalion provided a competition to find the best crews for the upcoming missile flights. Following certification of all personnel participating in ABP, Soldiers conducted a three-day pilot test to ensure all pieces of the operations were integrated properly. This pilot test allowed Soldiers participating in ABP at WSMR to become familiar with the daily battle rhythm for the next five weeks.

The simulated Patriot air battles that took place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. were located at one of two fire units: Dog Site or LC 38. Dog Site was a second fire unit located approximately 10 miles from LC 38 that communicated with LC 38 via an Antenna Mast Group.

During this time, crews would rotate through 30-minute iterations of air battles that simulated actual Patriot deployments. Following each air battle, crewmembers filled out surveys and listed any issues or suggestions they had while operating the PDB-8 system. The test community took these surveys and later discussed them during the daily after action reviews. The test community will use the test data to improve upon the PDB-8 builds and Legion Soldiers will have a direct impact on the future of Patriot equipment.

Soldiers participating in the ABP lived in the barracks on the WSMR installation. Each day began with an accountability formation at 6:45 a.m., followed by transportation to LC 38. Upon arrival, all crews powered on their respective equipment and awaited a threat brief, which took place at 8:15 a.m.

Following the threat brief, crews would be transported to their sites and begin simulated Patriot air battles from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily after action reviews took place at 3 p.m., which were followed by transportation back to the barracks. Once back at the barracks Soldiers, conducted physical training, which often took place at Bell Gym.

In addition to Bell Gym, the Post Exchange, commissary, bowling alley and library were all located within walking distance from the barracks. Following the duty day on Friday, Soldiers received transportation to Fort Bliss and spent their weekends at home.

The battalion is conducting an additional ABP, which started Monday and continues through May 18. Soldiers will take the suggestions from the first ABP and integrate them into the PDB-8. The additional ABP will help the Legion to further shape the future of Patriot operations.