Leadership El Paso Class 39 visits Fort Bliss

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) Members of Leadership El Paso’s Class 39 traveled to Fort Bliss for its annual visit where they had the opportunity to experience some military training simulators May 12.

Leadership El Paso is the city’s premier leadership program that fosters and guides current and future leaders toward the development of the region, establishing them as active contributors within the community.

As Fort Bliss is an integral part of the El Paso community, it is necessary for the leaders of El Paso to engage with the Fort Bliss community.

The class members had the opportunity to visit some of the training facilities during their day on post.

The class stopped by the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000. The EST 2000 is designed to allow service members to be placed in realistic situations without placing the Soldier in physical danger, while saving money and building confidence.

Cpl. Justin Running, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, instructed the students on basic marksmanship and the different positions in which they would fire.

“It felt realistic,” said David Hansen, a member of Class 39. “I had shot an AR-15 (rifle) before and the only difference I noticed was the weight of the magazine.”

The class went through multiple iterations, firing from various positions while facing different scenarios.

“I love the fact that this system saves so much money on ammunition,” Hansen said. “I would go to the range more often, but the rounds get expensive.”

The tour was a chance for Soldiers to interact with community leaders.

“I enjoyed working with the civilians,” Running said. “You get the chance to show them exactly what we (Soldiers) do on a day-to-day basis and they get to experience it.”

After the last scenario, the class tried on body armor to get a feel of how much weight each Soldier is carrying while at the range. A student said he was surprised how comfortable the body armor was considering the weight.

Next year’s class will have the opportunity to try out the newest technology as Fort Bliss is always advancing.

“I look forward to returning next year with the new class,” said Danna Guerra, co-chair. “It is important that we maintain a strong relationship with Fort Bliss leaders.”

In addition to visiting the EST 2000, the tour participants got the chance to rappel off the Air Assault School’s 60-foot tower, met with a panel of military spouses, had briefings from Fort Bliss leaders and tried out tank simulators in the Close Combat Tactical Trainer.