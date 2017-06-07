My GECU

‘Iron Legion’ takes the reins in Afghanistan

Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, front left, commander, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, right, command sergeant major, STB, 1st AD RSSB, stand in front of the colors during a transfer of authority and uncasing of the colors ceremony at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, May 29. The TOA and uncasing of the colors symbolize the official beginning of their mission. Photo by Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs.

Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, front left, commander, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, right, command sergeant major, STB, 1st AD RSSB, stand in front of the colors during a transfer of authority and uncasing of the colors ceremony at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, May 29. The TOA and uncasing of the colors symbolize the official beginning of their mission. Photo by Sgt. Christopher Schmiett, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs.

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett , 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The Special Troops Battalion, “Iron Legion,” 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, held a transfer of authority ceremony and uncased their colors here May 29.

The TOA ceremony and uncasing of the battalion colors symbolized the beginning of the battalion’s mission in Afghanistan.

“We now have the mission that everything we have trained and prepared for is now being put to the ultimate test,” said Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander, STB, 1st AD RSSB. “We are excited to finally be in the driver’s seat, and really that is what the TOA symbolizes, the fact that we now have the wheel.”

The Soldiers spent an immense amount of time and energy training and preparing for this mission. The STB participated in a validation exercise, Warfighter 17.3, that took place in February.

“Our unit conducted many training exercises before deployment that focused on many of the same tasks we have here in theater,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, senior enlisted adviser, STB, 1st AD RSSB.

Porras said the unit spent countless hours training in the field with assigned weapon systems, first aid, communication and force protection procedures, to name only a few of the areas in which Soldiers conducted training.

New missions and responsibilities come with a new set of trials that the STB is ready to confront.

“Every mission holds a unique set of challenges,” Husted said. “We will ensure that the operations of providing sustainment support to the forces across the country will continue, with our main focus and number one priority remains on the security and protection of the forces here in Afghanistan.”

With the command team knowing their Soldiers are trained to accomplish the mission and any challenges that come their way, they said their number-one priority is the safety of the Soldiers and civilians in support of the mission.

“Now that the time has come that we are officially in command, our responsibility has greatly increased, not only for the mission and our Soldiers, but for all the other Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who depend on the sustainment support and services we provide across the combined joint area of operations,” Husted said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41770

Posted by on Jun 7 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.