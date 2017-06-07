‘Iron Legion’ takes the reins in Afghanistan

By Sgt. Christopher Schmiett , 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan – The Special Troops Battalion, “Iron Legion,” 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, held a transfer of authority ceremony and uncased their colors here May 29.

The TOA ceremony and uncasing of the battalion colors symbolized the beginning of the battalion’s mission in Afghanistan.

“We now have the mission that everything we have trained and prepared for is now being put to the ultimate test,” said Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander, STB, 1st AD RSSB. “We are excited to finally be in the driver’s seat, and really that is what the TOA symbolizes, the fact that we now have the wheel.”

The Soldiers spent an immense amount of time and energy training and preparing for this mission. The STB participated in a validation exercise, Warfighter 17.3, that took place in February.

“Our unit conducted many training exercises before deployment that focused on many of the same tasks we have here in theater,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Porras, senior enlisted adviser, STB, 1st AD RSSB.

Porras said the unit spent countless hours training in the field with assigned weapon systems, first aid, communication and force protection procedures, to name only a few of the areas in which Soldiers conducted training.

New missions and responsibilities come with a new set of trials that the STB is ready to confront.

“Every mission holds a unique set of challenges,” Husted said. “We will ensure that the operations of providing sustainment support to the forces across the country will continue, with our main focus and number one priority remains on the security and protection of the forces here in Afghanistan.”

With the command team knowing their Soldiers are trained to accomplish the mission and any challenges that come their way, they said their number-one priority is the safety of the Soldiers and civilians in support of the mission.

“Now that the time has come that we are officially in command, our responsibility has greatly increased, not only for the mission and our Soldiers, but for all the other Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who depend on the sustainment support and services we provide across the combined joint area of operations,” Husted said.