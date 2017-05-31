Iron Focus: 17 When it comes to planning, understanding drives options

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

DOÑA ANA, N.M. – Standing next to a “chia pet” in the training areas near Fort Bliss, you can’t see much. Climbing up one of the thorny hills, military vehicles are barely in view, scattered across the desert. Largely concealed by the landscape, you can make out a few M1A2 Abrams tanks or radio antennas here and there.

On May 18, this quiet patch of desert was 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division’s staging area for hours or days before they received a mission from their higher headquarters, and they had prepared for months to get there.

The 1st Bn., 37th Amor Regt. “Bandits” worked hard to participate in Iron Focus 17 as a cohesive battalion after reactivating in 2015 and transferring back to U.S. Forces Command in December.

“This is the first time the battalion’s really fought as a battalion,” said Lt. Col. Kristopher Howell, commander, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt. “During the AWA (Army Warfighting Assessment) and NIE (Network Integration Evaluation) missions, it was smaller groups going out to test things and the actual battalion hasn’t done a cohesive exercise … it was like, ‘How do we start back at the basics?’ and it was a progressive training plan that hits the gates and meets the objectives to get to where we’re at.”

Iron Focus 17 is a brigade-level training exercise that allows commanders to exercise their systems and processes and to gauge the status of their readiness while validating processes to ensure they are prepared for worldwide operations.

Howell took command of the unit about three weeks ago, so he had to get familiar with the unit quickly.

“I wanted a baseline of knowledge of where my platoons were at, which are really my building blocks of what I maneuver as a battalion and then assess where we’re at,” Howell said. “I’m very happy with where we’re at. We’ll make some mistakes out here, but it’s been that progressive training, everything from understanding maneuver, tasked down to the Soldier level and those expectations, all the way up to the Army level. Getting those nested has been a huge focus of mine.”

Army preparedness starts at the individual level. From Soldier, to platoon, to company and so forth, Soldiers train at each level while complexity increases. The opportunities for continued training are endless, especially prior to a mission during field training exercises.

“So if it looks like I’m going to be doing an attack, then that’s all I might know,” said Capt. Mitchell Jordan, commander, Company B, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt. “I know there are certain specific aspects of conducting an attack that my guys need to work on – so I’ll issue out priorities of work, which right now are security, communication, rehearsals, medevac rehearsals, react to CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) attack rehearsals.”

Mission planning done in tactical operations centers follows a specific guideline – the military decision making process – it’s the military’s way of analyzing the mission and putting all the pieces together, said plans officer Capt. Michael Blair.

“They (operations staff) build understanding so our companies are not maneuvering into the unknown and they give me options to then maneuver companies and the platoons,” Howell said. “With that I give options to the brigade commander with everything I can offer.”

Howell charges his Soldiers to create simple plans that are well-enabled, and focuses on using the most current information available.

“Simple, so we’re not tripping all over each other trying to get through the battle space. You can get hung up if you get too fancy,” Howell said. “So they really build understanding which then drives options … our biggest thing is once we gain understanding, ensuring its currency, that we’re not working off understanding from two hours ago – it’s hard.”

Iron Focus 17 wrapped up last week. Next, the whole brigade trades the Chihuahuan Desert for the Mojave Desert as the unit heads out to National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, this August. NTC is a true understanding of who you are as a leader and what your unit can do, Howell said.