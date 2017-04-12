My GECU

By Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General:

(El Paso, Texas, April 13, 2017) I want to take the opportunity in this inaugural IRON 6 Sends, to say just how proud I am of the IRON Soldiers, civilians and families of America’s Tank Division, and to thank you all for your commitment and service to our nation.

With the world’s increasingly dangerous security environment, the Army must be prepared to meet nation state and transnational threats of various types. As the worldwide demand for Army forces increases, it is more important than ever to ensure we are as ready as we can be now – should our nation call.

Our units have been doing tremendous work to ensure they are ready. At this writing, much of the Ready First Brigade Combat team is deployed on operations, as is an attack helicopter battalion from the division’s Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Sustainment Brigade, Division Headquarters and Division Artillery are conducting final preparations for deployment in the next few months as 2nd Brigade Combat Team executes its Strike Focus training exercises and 3rd Brigade Combat Team recovers from its recent deployment.

April is the designated month for three key Army observances and other events on Fort Bliss:

• Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month: 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss have a number of events planned in support of SHARP Month, including the Third Annual SHARP Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center April 27.

• Month of the Military Child: Make no mistake; military children are extraordinary. They face challenges and concerns civilian children do not and demonstrate remarkable courage while doing so. Soldier and unit readiness is built on the foundation of resilient families that support and enable us to serve. It is only fitting that we honor our children this month.

• Volunteer Appreciation Month: April 23 through 29 is Fort Bliss Volunteer Week, and it culminates in an annual volunteer award ceremony at the 1st AD and Fort Bliss Museum April 28.

• Days of Remembrance for Victims of the Holocaust: Fort Bliss remembers the Holocaust with the Days of Remembrance Event at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center April 18.

In closing, I want to reiterate my IRON SIX Rule Number One for leaders and Soldiers: Be Ready Now! The last question you should ask yourself before lights out is, “Are my team and I as ready as we can be now?”

IRON 6 – OUT

