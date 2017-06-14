Iron 6 Sends

By Maj. Gen. Pat White, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General

(El Paso, Texas, June 16, 2017) As you know, the 1st Armored Division is incredibly active in carrying out our nation’s missions. My responsibility is to ensure that each unit, leader and Soldier is ready to fight and win now. As I deploy with the division headquarters, I depart knowing that the Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division are the finest, best trained, most well-led Soldiers in our Army and are prepared to meet the challenges that come ahead.

Supporting our Soldiers are strong, resilient families that provide and directly contribute to our readiness. I have nothing but admiration and respect for the support, work and sacrifices our families have provided over the years.

The Ready First Brigade Combat Team and elements of our Combat Aviation Brigade are deployed and continue to meet operational requirements overseas.

The Sustainment Brigade has taken over the logistics mission from the 1st Cavalry Division, Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, at Bagram Airfield, and is aggressively moving forward with their mission in Afghanistan.

The Division Headquarters and Division Artillery have finalized preparations to deploy. The first group of Iron Soldiers are already in theater, paving the way for those soon to follow.

Second Brigade Combat Team has just finished a very successful Iron Focus exercise and are in recovery, readying their troops and equipment for a rotation at the National Training Center.

Third Brigade Combat Team continues to build readiness after providing support to Iron Focus. This month, Bulldog Soldiers further hone their skills with an Iron Sniper competition.

June is designated as a month for three key observances:

– Army Birthday: June 14 marks 242 years of the U.S. Army’s continuous defense of this great nation. At Fort Bliss, we celebrated this day by cutting the Army Birthday cake at the Division Headquarters.

– LGBT Month: In June, we are reminded that as an Army, we strongly embrace diversity as a way to maximize talents, increase effectiveness and improve combat power. This month gives us a chance to acknowledge our lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Soldiers, past and present, and recognize the contributions they have made in accomplishing our mission.

– National Safety Month: Every year, we lose Soldiers to accidents that could have been avoided. We need to remember that engaged leadership is key to reducing the most prevalent causes of Army accidents. Safety must be an integral part of everything we do. Engaged leaders mean fewer injuries. Fewer injuries mean improved readiness. Improved readiness means more Soldiers for the fight.

I want to reiterate my IRON SIX Rule Number Three for leaders and Soldiers: Mission Command. Maximize the use and proficiency of tactical mission command systems. “See Yourself, See the Enemy, See the Terrain” and understand the task and purpose of your mission and where you fit into the higher HQ’s mission and intent.

IRON 6 – OUT