In the spirit of Molly Pitcher

Kortni Smith, spouse of a Soldier assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, fires an M4 carbine rifle from the kneeling position. Photos by Sgt. Lauren Harrah, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

By Sgt. William Tanner, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) However, her name became legend when she took over the operation of her husband’s cannon after he collapsed (but lived) during the battle. One witness wrote, “While in the act of reaching for a cartridge … a cannon shot from the enemy passed directly between her legs without doing any other damage than carrying away all the lower part of her petticoat … She observed that it was lucky it did not pass a little higher … and continued her occupation,” according to a document in the National Archives.

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Felix, right, section chief, Battery B, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, instructs Rebecca Drake, a military spouse, on basic rifle marksmanship skills during Molly Pitcher Day here April 27. Molly Pitcher Day honors the work of a military spouse who carried pitchers of water to Soldiers and took over firing her husband’s cannon after he collapsed during the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey during the Revolutionary War. Spouses of 1st AD Soldiers spent the day learning basic soldiering skills, including how to fire an M4 carbine rifle and rappelling.

The heart and dedication shown during this one act of valor from a military spouse has become the standard to which most present-day military spouses hold themselves accountable.

During the 1st Armored Division Artillery’s annual Molly Pitcher event held here April 27, military spouses participated in training events such as rappelling and rifle marksmanship while commemorating what it means to be the backbone of a military family.

“This was set up through the DIVARTY staff and we have done it the last two years,” said Ronya Rendon, spouse of Col. Andrew T. Rendon, DIVARTY commander.

Teagan Pomerleau, spouse of a Soldier assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, prepares to rappel as a Soldier assigned to the Iron Training Detachment, 1st AD, ties a rappel seat.

Throughout the past two years, different events have been set up for the spouses. For example, one year, spouses received a chance to share in the experiences of their Soldiers as they navigated the Fort Bliss Leadership Reaction Course and honed their decision-making capabilities.

The courses and events aren’t the only reason for the spouses to come together. Many of them find they build camaraderie and strengthen existing friendships. The time spent together also helps to bond military spouses through the unique experiences they share.

“This is my second time and I’ve always enjoyed it,” said Tara McBride, spouse of Capt. Justin McBride, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Battery, DIVARTY. “I come for the friendships, to get together and test my bravery.”

Christie Sandor, spouse of Lt. Col. John W. Sandor, commander, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, shared McBride’s sentiment.

Nikkita Peachey, spouse of a Soldier assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, goes over the edge of the rappel tower during Molly Pitcher Day here April 27.

“I came last year as well and it is amazing how word was spread from all of the people who did it last year who said they had a really great experience,” Sandor said. “I think it also helps that we all get along really well together, work well together and can be there for each other through deployments and redeployments.”

With each passing year, spouses continue to step the experience up by coming together, sharing ideas and tapping into their need for adventure. They are open minded about the type of preparation their Soldiers go through and find a way to relate to it by involving themselves in unit-sponsored events.

Kortni Smith, spouse of a Soldier assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, conducts an inverted rappel during Molly Pitcher Day here April 27.

The feeling of togetherness and having someone there who can relate to what it is that military families go through are some of the strongest reasons the spouses participate in events such as Molly Pitcher.

“We looked at ways to improve it and make it better and here we are again,” Rendon said. “In my opinion, one of the best parts about the Army is the Army family. These events help to honor the building of that family.”

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Felix, right, section chief, Battery B, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., 2nd BCT, 1st AD, instructs Erika Kuper, left, a military spouse, on basic rifle marksmanship skills during Molly Pitcher Day here April 27.

