Hiring Our Heroes holds discussions, job fair, more at 3rd annual summit

Representatives from Automatic Data Processing, Amazon, Microsoft, Prudential, Booz-Allen Hamilton, CarMax and others participate in a panel discussion during the 3rd Annual Fort Bliss Transition Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here March 22. Photo by Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st AD Public Affairs.

By Spc. Jonathon Reed, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program hosted the 3rd Annual Fort Bliss Transition Summit at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here March 22 and 23.

The event, designed for military members on Fort Bliss within 18 months of their transition date,  included a panel discussion with representatives from the human resources technology firm Automatic Data Processing, the web retailer Amazon, the software company Microsoft, the financial services company Prudential, the military contractor Booz-Allen Hamilton and car retail outlet CarMax.

The event also included remarks from Ronaldo Pablos, Texas secretary of state, Ruth Hughs, commissioner representing employers, Texas Workforce Commission, Brig. Gen. Frazer M. Lawrence, deputy commanding general-operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Col. Mike Hester, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, and Sam Shellenberger, deputy assistant secretary, Veterans’ Employment and Training, U.S. Department of Labor.

After the remarks and panel discussions March 22, the summit featured industry-specific briefings on topics from heath care to information technology and supply chain logistics. The idea was to give service members ideas about various industries outside the military. On March 23, the summit included workshops for resumes and LinkedIn profiles to help service members with their job searches. That same day, after lunch, the summit hosted a hiring fair to provide a networking opportunity for transitioning service members and potential employers.

Microsoft was one of several firms offering transitioning service members the opportunity to attend a training opportunity through the Career Skills Program at various locations throughout the country. The program is designed to provide credentialing, training, apprenticeships and internships to active-duty service members who will soon be transitioning from the service in hopes that these opportunities will result in job offers or valuable resume building experiences as service members prepare to enter civilian life.

The program is open to all service members, but Soldiers have priority. For more information, contact the Fort Bliss Soldier for Life Transition Assistance program (often called SFL-TAP) office at 568-7996 or at Bldg. 503A, room 309.

