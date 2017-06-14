My GECU

High school grad strives for excellence

Justice McKenrick recently graduated from Captain John L. Chapin High School. Here, he poses in his boys varsity basketball uniform at Captain John L. Chapin High School June 2. by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) Justice McKenrick recently graduated from Captain John L. Chapin High School here. He played center on the boys varsity basketball team. He also is a member of the National Honor Society. He is an active volunteer within the Fort Bliss community. He is a member of the Texas National Guard, and to top it all off he is a military dependant.

The youngest of three children, McKenrick will follow in the footsteps of his father and older brother by attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, this fall where he will pursue a degree in computer science.

McKenrick, like many military dependants, has had to adapt to new schools every time his family moved. He lived in different parts of Europe and several stateside installations. His last tour of duty as a military dependant was here in El Paso.

“It’s always tough, but you have reposition yourself in a new school,” McKenrick said.

As an athlete moving to new places frequently, McKenrick said he always had to get to know the new coaches, and show them his skills. At Chapin, McKenrick played varsity basketball for the last two years.

But life is not all about sports. McKenrick decided to join the family profession – soldiering – and during his junior year of high school, McKenrick joined the Texas National Guard.

“Instead of wasting my summer I went to basic training. I figured I would take advantage of my time, with my overall goal of going to West Point,” McKenrick said.

McKenrick has also focused a great deal on maintaining his academic career.

“I’ve always tried to maintain an “A” average throughout the years,” McKenrick said. “Junior and senior year I focused on the SAT’s because I knew they were important.”

McKenrick tested his learning capabilities sophomore year by enrolling in just one AP (Advanced Placement) class, which steadily increased as he advanced in each grade.

“I had never taken an AP class, and it was very enlightening, it prepared me for my junior year because now I know what I can deal with academically while maintaining a high GPA,” he said.

All of McKenrick’s hard work and dedication toward his education and physical fitness paved the way for him to achieve a higher level of education as he embarks on the next chapter at West Point.

