Hardworking warrior 2017 Fort Bliss NCO of the Year

By Virginia Reza, Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June 1, 2017) When he arrived in the United States five years ago, Sgt. Vicente Torres headed to the recruiting office in Austin, Texas, to sign up for the Army, only to be turned down because he didn’t speak English. His dreams of becoming a Soldier were crushed. He gave up hope for a military career and began working in construction.

For the next two years, Torres studied hard to learn the language by reading books, watching TV and listening to the radio. One day he passed by the recruiting office and decided to give it another shot. A couple of months later, Torres enlisted in the Army and attended basic training.

On May 25, Torres received the Best Warrior Competition Award and an Army Commendation Medal for winning the title of 2017 Fort Bliss Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Last year he was the Fort Bliss Soldier of the Year.

The 23-year-old NCO is assigned to a specialty reconnaissance platoon with 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The platoon requires the utmost in disciplined individuals. Leaders select Soldiers for the platoon through rigorous tests, such as recon operations, including air, field road marches, stalk lanes for snipers, interviews with platoon leaders and more.

“The recon unit is made up of 30-plus guys who want to be the best of the best,” said 1st Sgt. Imari Jackson, assigned to 3rd Bn., 41st Inf., 1st BCT, 1st AD. “When these guys get up for PT (physical training) in the morning, they do nine-mile runs and race at the end. They are self-sufficient and operate in smaller groups. They will sit and hide for days.”

Since joining the Army three years ago, Torres’ other accomplishments include speedy promotions, Air Assault School, the Expert Infantryman Badge and his selection as the 2016 Fort Bliss Soldier of the Year. Next, he is scheduled to attend the Master Fitness Trainer Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Torres, a native of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, has also picked up more English along the way.

“When I first joined the military my English was at about 30 percent,” Torres said. “I understood more than I spoke, but now I can speak back. It was rough, but I was determined and it was definitely worth it.”

“Torres is highly intelligent; English is just not his first language,” Jackson said.

The most challenging part of his journey has been not having his friends and family close, said Torres, who has 11 siblings. Unlike his siblings, most of whom attended college, Torres said school was not for him. Even as a young boy he always dreamed of being a Soldier.

The physical fitness and discipline in the Army have been the most rewarding attributes for him, Torres said. The fitness was easy, as he grew up playing soccer and basketball and enjoys running. He claims the discipline made him a better person and helped him grow up.

“I think the Army helps you transition from a kid to an adult. You pick up good habits, like being on time and being responsible for your actions,” Torres said.

In his spare time, Torres volunteers at St. Mark Catholic Church. Through the church, he volunteers at an immigration facility where detainees live. This is where he met a 12-year-old boy from Honduras, who lost both his arms when he fell off a train while traveling by himself to the U.S. The boy’s story and others like it, keep him going back to help church members clean the facility, donate clothes, food and other necessities, Torres said. Torres leads one of the youth Bible study classes, on occasion teaches catechism, serves as an usher and collects offerings during services.

Torres also spends a lot of time working on personal development.

“I want to be a better person; a better Soldier; a better son; a better employee; a better everything,” Torres said. “I try to work on that a lot. Sometimes it’s not easy and I struggle, but discipline will take you anywhere. You just have to focus on what you want and that is how you will get there.”

Sitting on the couch watching movies or playing videos is not his thing, Torres said. “I’d rather pick up a book and learn new things. I don’t like wasting my time,” he said.

Torres was recently introduced to network marketing self-development. He spends as much time as possible reading about it. He has attended several classes and conferences and said he really likes it. This is what he plans to do when he either leaves or retires from the Army.

“The network marketing allows you to set your own schedule, and if you really work hard, you can become very successful in a couple of years (while) at the same time changing a person’s life in a positive way,” Torres said.

As much as he loves the Army, he said he is not quite sure if he will stay or leave during his reenlistment window. It’s all going to depend on when he marries, as he is a family man and does not want to be away from his family.

“I challenge myself to be better every day,” Torres said. “Every time I run or do anything, it’s me against me. I’m not better than anyone. I just strive to be better than myself, if that makes any sense.”

Torres considers El Paso his second home. He currently has a girlfriend, friends everywhere and thanks God for all he has and helping him grow spiritually.