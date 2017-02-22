Han remains champion, Maicelo upsets Felix

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) The Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso echoed with chants of “Jenny, Jenny, Jenny,” as El Pasoans packed the center to support their champion, El Paso native Jennifer Han, during her championship boxing match, Friday.

The event, put together by Top Rank Boxing, featured six matches, including a co-main event of Mexican star boxer Jose Felix Jr. versus Jonathan Maicelo, and Han, International Boxing Federation featherweight champion, versus Canadian boxer Olivia Gerula. Han delivered for her hometown fans, winning the bout by unanimous decision, and Maicelo upset Felix, who was favored.

The Felix versus Maicelo fight was the first fight of the co-main event, and it shaped up to be the biggest surprise of the night. Felix (35 wins, 2 losses and one tie) went into the fight as the clear favorite, with 27 of his wins coming from knockouts. Felix was also ranked number three by the World Boxing Organization, and was hoping he would receive a long awaited title fight with a win. However, Maicelo (25 wins, two losses) had his own plans of action and went on to handle Felix with ease.

During the 10-round bout, Maicelo managed to dominate Felix in most aspects, managing to knock down Felix five times. Felix was knocked down in rounds one, three, five (twice) and in the ninth. Felix attempted to rally back and began to gain some sort of traction against Maicelo during the eighth round, but by then it was too little, too late. Felix could not manage to knockout Maicelo – which was his only chance of winning at that point – and Maicelo took the win by unanimous decision.

After the Felix and Maicelo fight, the last bout of the night commenced, which was the fight that most of the crowd had come to see: champion Han (16 wins, three losses, one tie) defending her title against challenger Gerula (18 wins, 17 losses, two ties). The fight went the full 10 rounds, with Gerula mostly on the offensive. However, despite the constant push by Gerula, Han managed to stay calm and collected, relying on her superior technical boxing skills. By the end of the fight, Han had managed to knock down Gerula during the final seconds of the fifth round and then went on to leave the crowd on their feet cheering when she trapped Gerula against the ropes during the eight round and gave her a barrage of punches.

At the end of the bout it was clear who the winner was and the judges reaffirmed this, giving Han the win by unanimous decision. “It’s special. Did you see the crowd today? It was awesome,” Han said after the win. “El Paso came out to support, and I hope that I made them proud tonight.”

Han also spoke about the future of her career after her third straight win defending her title. “I’m so blessed, I’m so excited about what’s coming next,” she said. “Very soon, big things, big things and hopefully here in El Paso.”

“Lester (a Top Rank Boxing promoter) already promised me a big fight, hopefully on TV, so stick around,” she said.