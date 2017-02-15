Gunnery Table XII: Planning leads to success on the battlefield, gunnery tables

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(EL Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) ROGRANDE, N.M. – Training from the bottom up: it starts with the individual, then the crew and then a platoon. Each step increases the lethality and skills of a unit. The end result – highly trained Soldiers ready for any mission.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stepped up their readiness by conducting Gunnery Table XII in Orogrande, New Mexico, Feb. 4.

“It allows us to practice combined arms under live-fire conditions, which is really the pinnacle of our training and what we want to get to be proficient at that,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Braeger, commander, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt.

The tanks move downrange, mostly on-line … targets popped up in their sector and Soldiers took them out. With limited rounds and an unknown number of targets, platoon leaders must have a plan in place to use the whole platoon to engage.

Paraphrasing a President Dwight D. Eisenhower quote, Capt. Alex Pytlar, commander, Company A, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt., said plans are useless, but planning is everything.

“They have to have a good plan to use as a baseline for when the situation in front of them changes,” Pytlar said. “They’ve got to be flexible, they’ve got to understand the plan and they’ve got to be able to speak the same language and that’s what that planning process helps them do.”

This is the first time the battalion’s done a collective gunnery since the unit reactivated in August 2015. Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M1A2 Abrams tanks and mortars assigned to the unit were used to conduct gunnery tables at different ranges.

“The goal with any of our training is to integrate the combined arms aspect … the tanks that are going downrange here have mortars in support which are organic to the battalion,” Braeger said. “The Bradleys that are on the other range have the scout platoon that’s providing reconnaissance for them. We’ve got engineer assets from within 2nd BCT supporting them as well.”

Moving down the lane, the Soldiers face challenges, from simulated chemical attacks, to having a Soldier become a casualty and need to be medevaced to real-world maintenance issues. The units responded to everything range control could throw at them.

“They’re responsible for maintaining the direction, left and right limits … They also need to be able to identify targets – which includes positive identification, there’s friendly targets out there,” Pytlar said.

After being in the field for a couple weeks, the Soldiers were ready for their culminating exercise Feb. 4.

“The Soldiers are motivated – this is the fun part of being a tanker, so when you get to do the live-fire aspect, that’s what the Soldiers came in the Army is to do this. To blow things up at great distances,” Braeger said. “They’ve done phenomenal, whether it be support elements or the enablers that work with the different engagements.”

Spc. Dominique Jacobs, a 19K, armor crewman, said the field time with his fellow Soldiers builds bonds.

“After you get done firing rounds, your morale starts to build up and you come out here with your whole company and you know how effective you are,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said crews get close, literally and figuratively, in the small space inside a tank. For Jacobs, live-fire ranges such as Table XII are his favorite part of the job.

“Loading rounds, I love loading – I’m down in the tank – it’s an adrenaline rush watching the breech come back and then you load another one faster and another round goes off,” Jacobs said. “It’s just a boom that gets your adrenaline rushing.”

Braeger said repetition is what increases overall proficiency and he aims to ensure Soldiers of his unit get as many repetitions as possible, and at every echelon.