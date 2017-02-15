My GECU

Gunnery Table XII: Planning leads to success on the battlefield, gunnery tables

021617unitnews6_1FS

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stepped up their combat readiness by conducting Gunnery Table XII at Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4. For more on this story, see page A8. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(EL Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) ROGRANDE, N.M. – Training from the bottom up: it starts with the individual, then the crew and then a platoon. Each step increases the lethality and skills of a unit. The end result – highly trained Soldiers ready for any mission.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stepped up their readiness by conducting Gunnery Table XII in Orogrande, New Mexico, Feb. 4.

Spc. Joseph Boyle, a combat medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, exits an M11A3 to render aid to a simulated casualty during a range operation near Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

Spc. Joseph Boyle, a combat medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, exits an M11A3 to render aid to a simulated casualty during a range operation near Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

“It allows us to practice combined arms under live-fire conditions, which is really the pinnacle of our training and what we want to get to be proficient at that,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Braeger, commander, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt.

The tanks move downrange, mostly on-line … targets popped up in their sector and Soldiers took them out. With limited rounds and an unknown number of targets, platoon leaders must have a plan in place to use the whole platoon to engage.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stepped up their readiness by conducting Tank Table XII in Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stepped up their readiness by conducting Tank Table XII in Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

Paraphrasing a President Dwight D. Eisenhower quote, Capt. Alex Pytlar, commander, Company A, 1st Bn., 37th Armor Regt., said plans are useless, but planning is everything.

“They have to have a good plan to use as a baseline for when the situation in front of them changes,” Pytlar said. “They’ve got to be flexible, they’ve got to understand the plan and they’ve got to be able to speak the same language and that’s what that planning process helps them do.”

This is the first time the battalion’s done a collective gunnery since the unit reactivated in August 2015. Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M1A2 Abrams tanks and mortars assigned to the unit were used to conduct gunnery tables at different ranges.

“The goal with any of our training is to integrate the combined arms aspect … the tanks that are going downrange here have mortars in support which are organic to the battalion,” Braeger said. “The Bradleys that are on the other range have the scout platoon that’s providing reconnaissance for them. We’ve got engineer assets from within 2nd BCT supporting them as well.”

Moving down the lane, the Soldiers face challenges, from simulated chemical attacks, to having a Soldier become a casualty and need to be medevaced to real-world maintenance issues. The units responded to everything range control could throw at them.

An M1A2 Abrams tank is fired during 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division’s Table XII gunnery near Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

An M1A2 Abrams tank is fired during 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division’s Table XII gunnery near Orogrande, N.M., Feb. 4.

“They’re responsible for maintaining the direction, left and right limits … They also need to be able to identify targets – which includes positive identification, there’s friendly targets out there,” Pytlar said.

After being in the field for a couple weeks, the Soldiers were ready for their culminating exercise Feb. 4.

“The Soldiers are motivated – this is the fun part of being a tanker, so when you get to do the live-fire aspect, that’s what the Soldiers came in the Army is to do this. To blow things up at great distances,” Braeger said. “They’ve done phenomenal, whether it be support elements or the enablers that work with the different engagements.”

Spc. Dominique Jacobs, a 19K, armor crewman, said the field time with his fellow Soldiers builds bonds.

“After you get done firing rounds, your morale starts to build up and you come out here with your whole company and you know how effective you are,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said crews get close, literally and figuratively, in the small space inside a tank. For Jacobs, live-fire ranges such as Table XII are his favorite part of the job.

“Loading rounds, I love loading – I’m down in the tank – it’s an adrenaline rush watching the breech come back and then you load another one faster and another round goes off,” Jacobs said. “It’s just a boom that gets your adrenaline rushing.”

Braeger said repetition is what increases overall proficiency and he aims to ensure Soldiers of his unit get as many repetitions as possible, and at every echelon.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40590

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.