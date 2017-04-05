‘Guardians’ welcome new command sergeant major

By Sgt. Apryl Bowman, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) The 24th Press Camp Headquarters held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23.

During the ceremony, the Soldiers of the 24th PCH bid farewell to the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Montigo White and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson as the new senior enlisted adviser.

White, a native of Creedmoor, North Carolina, assumed responsibility of the 24th PCH in February 2015. According to Lt. Col. Manny Ortiz, commander of the 24th PCH, White’s expertise, guidance and leadership allowed the PCH to maintain a high state of readiness.

“CSM White is a Soldier’s Soldier, highly respected for both his intellect and his passion by everyone who serves with him,” Ortiz said. “He arrived to the unit while supporting the Defense CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Response Force Mission for U.S. Army North.”

During the ceremony, White spoke about the importance of his Soldiers and their contribution to his success.

“Standing before you are the heart and soul of the 24th PCH,” White said. “They are the main reason I stand here now. Without their hard work and dedication over the past two years, the 24th PCH would not have the reputation as the best group of public affairs Soldiers in the Army.”

Clementson, who is coming from the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said he was excited to assume responsibility of a unit with such a rich history.

“I am very happy to be back at Fort Bliss,” Clementson said. “It’s a tight-knit community and probably still one of the best-kept secrets in the Army. We have a short time to reset and take on the next mission – whether that is domestic support, support to our 1st Armored (Division) teammates, or a crisis overseas – we have to be ready.”

White’s next assignment is at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he will become the senior enlisted leader for the Defense Information School.

White said he feels he can leave the 24th PCH with confidence because of Clementson’s exceptional leadership.

“I’ve passed you the sword but more importantly you will receive the Blackberry in a few days,” White said. “I give you the Army’s most prized asset – the Soldier. Best wishes and I have no doubt you will carry the unit even further.”

The 24th PCH is a public affairs unit that includes Soldiers who produce print, photographic and video content for use in Army media channels and they push that content out for use by civilian media.

The unit recently returned home from a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Small teams were deployed across Eastern Europe including the Baltics, Ukraine, Poland and Romania.