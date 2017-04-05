My GECU

‘Guardians’ welcome new command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson takes responsibility of the 24th Press Camp Headquarters during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23. Command Sgt. Maj. Montingo White relinquished responsibility and is heading to Fort Meade, Md., where he will become the senior enlisted leader for the Defense Information School. Photos by Sgt. Apryl Bowman, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson takes responsibility of the 24th Press Camp Headquarters during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23. Command Sgt. Maj. Montingo White relinquished responsibility and is heading to Fort Meade, Md., where he will become the senior enlisted leader for the Defense Information School. Photos by Sgt. Apryl Bowman, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.

By Sgt. Apryl Bowman, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) The 24th Press Camp Headquarters held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23.

During the ceremony, the Soldiers of the 24th PCH bid farewell to the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Montigo White and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Clementson as the new senior enlisted adviser.

White, a native of Creedmoor, North Carolina, assumed responsibility of the 24th PCH in February 2015. According to Lt. Col. Manny Ortiz, commander of the 24th PCH, White’s expertise, guidance and leadership allowed the PCH to maintain a high state of readiness.

“CSM White is a Soldier’s Soldier, highly respected for both his intellect and his passion by everyone who serves with him,” Ortiz said. “He arrived to the unit while supporting the Defense CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Response Force Mission for U.S. Army North.”

During the ceremony, White spoke about the importance of his Soldiers and their contribution to his success.

“Standing before you are the heart and soul of the 24th PCH,” White said. “They are the main reason I stand here now. Without their hard work and dedication over the past two years, the 24th PCH would not have the reputation as the best group of public affairs Soldiers in the Army.”

Clementson, who is coming from the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said he was excited to assume responsibility of a unit with such a rich history.

Lt. Col. Manny Ortiz, left, speaks to Command Sgt. Maj. Montigo White, right, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23.

Lt. Col. Manny Ortiz, left, speaks to Command Sgt. Maj. Montigo White, right, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here March 23.

“I am very happy to be back at Fort Bliss,” Clementson said. “It’s a tight-knit community and probably still one of the best-kept secrets in the Army. We have a short time to reset and take on the next mission – whether that is domestic support, support to our 1st Armored (Division) teammates, or a crisis overseas – we have to be ready.”

White’s next assignment is at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he will become the senior enlisted leader for the Defense Information School.

White said he feels he can leave the 24th PCH with confidence because of Clementson’s exceptional leadership.

“I’ve passed you the sword but more importantly you will receive the Blackberry in a few days,” White said. “I give you the Army’s most prized asset – the Soldier. Best wishes and I have no doubt you will carry the unit even further.”

The 24th PCH is a public affairs unit that includes Soldiers who produce print, photographic and video content for use in Army media channels and they push that content out for use by civilian media.

The unit recently returned home from a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Small teams were deployed across Eastern Europe including the Baltics, Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41093

Posted by on Apr 5 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.