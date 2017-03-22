‘Guardians’ return to Fort Bliss from Europe

By Staff Sgt. Marshall R. Mason, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) After a nine-month deployment to Europe, 17 Soldiers assigned to the 24th Press Camp Headquarters received awards for their support of Operation Atlantic Resolve during a ceremony held at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum March 10.

The OAR mission is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the European region.

The 24th PCH supported OAR by providing U.S. Army Europe public affairs operations in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Estonia. The “Guardian” battalion produced more than 1,500 information products and increased media interest and attention for units assigned to USAEUR, SOCEUR and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Several members of the unit also received coins of excellence during their deployment from Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of U.S. Army Europe, for exceptionally hard work and dedication to the mission.

Staff Sgt. Elizabeth M. Tarr, Team Ukraine’s noncommissioned officer in charge, was one of those lucky recipients.

“This was my very first mission operating as a public affairs specialist, said Tarr, a Fort Smith, Arkansas native. “I literally graduated in April and was deployed in June, so this experience really opened my eyes to the career field.”

Col. Andrew T. Rendon, commander, 1st Armored Division Artillery, said the 24th PCH is an integral part of the Fort Bliss community.

“The Soldiers of the 24th are the leading experts in telling our Army’s story and they are one of the most unique units within our 1st Armored Division family,” Rendon said. “We are so very proud of how well 24th performed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, but we are very happy to have them back.”

The 24th PCH is currently the only active-duty press camp in the Army and has a rich and storied history dating as far back as 1966, when it was constituted and activated as the 24th Public Information Detachment at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana.

The unit was re-designated and activated at Fort Bliss Oct. 16, 2010, and continues to support the 1st AD.