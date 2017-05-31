My GECU

Green to graduate

Master Sgt. Latevia Williams-Green, a student at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here, poses for a photo at University of Texas at El Paso May 22. Williams-Green recently received a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies degree. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 1, 2017) Being a full-time, active-duty Soldier is demanding. Being an active-duty senior leader is even more demanding. Now throw a family into the mix and it would seem there is no time left. The truth is there is always more time, even when it seems the days are stretched so thin nothing else could possibly fit.

Master Sgt. Latevia Williams-Green, a student at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here, is one of those people who finds the time to achieve her goals. On May 13, the University of Texas at El Paso held their spring graduation ceremony and Williams-Green received a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies degree.

Williams-Green, a 15Z, aircraft maintenance senior sergeant, started her career in the Army in 1996. She joined straight out of high school from her hometown of Estill, South Carolina.

For more than 20 years, she’s served where the Army sends her – at duty stations across the country, and internationally in Europe and South Korea. As a wife and mother, she balanced her family duties with her responsibilities as a Soldier, sometimes putting personal goals on the shelf.

Williams-Green pursued a master’s degree, but twice had to take a break due to mission demands. She decided she would give it a third try, and her persistence paid off.

“Every time I would start a class, I would have to stop due to mission demands, or senior leader responsibilities,” Williams-Green said. “I came here to Fort Bliss, leaving my family back at Fort Bragg (North Carolina), and just decided to give it another try.”

Time always seems to be the main factor for students trying to achieve a higher level of education.

“Designating that time and saying, ‘I’m going to go ahead and knock that degree out now,’” Williams-Green said.

Williams-Green strives to motivate Soldiers by leading by example.

“I would always push my Soldiers to take at least one or two classes a week. It was always important to me to make sure my Soldiers were excelling,” Williams-Green said. “It’s amazing to see these young specialists I had working under me graduating with their bachelor’s degrees.”

Williams-Green also sets an example for her family. Her daughter is currently a junior pursuing an undergraduate degree.

“I’m the first in my family to obtain a master’s degree, and I hope my daughter follows in my footsteps,” Williams-Green said.

Williams-Green has another graduation coming up – she’ll finish up at USASMA June 23 and then heads to Fort Eustis, Virginia. She plans to continue her education.

“Maybe in about a year or so I would like to start working on another degree in occupational safety and health,” Williams-Green said. “It definitely has been a rewarding experience, I’m going to give myself a break for a while.”

Williams-Green is proof that hard work pays off, class by class. She hopes to use her leadership to empower Soldiers to strive for greatness.

