‘Good neighbor’ truckers roll in for Truck Town

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 2, 2017) As Javier Nuñez, 12, waited patiently in line to see the inside of a Stryker during the Truck Town event at Freedom Crossing on Saturday, he had a series of questions he wanted to ask the Soldier inside the vehicle.

How many people can a Stryker hold? How much do they weigh? How fast can they go?

Pvt. Jacob Salmons, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, had all the answers and more. Strykers can hold 11 people, they weigh about 19 tons and their maximum speed is 60 mph.

Throughout the parking lot behind Freedom Crossing, children – and some adults – were asking similar questions to the operators of all sorts of vehicles. The parking lot was full of trucks, including a fire truck, 18-wheelers, monster trucks, a cement truck, a city bus, an assortment of military vehicles and many more.

“They love the Stryker, getting in the back, playing with the remote weapon system, learning about the different types of weapons, getting in the driver’s seat, honking the horn,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brock Everett, also assigned to 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD. “It’s been a big hit.”

Everett said the most common question children asked him throughout the four-hour event was, “Is there a cannon on there?”

“I have to tell them, ‘No. Unfortunately there’s no cannon, just a big machine gun,’” Everett said.

Cameron Burden, father of four boys, said he and his children appreciated the variety of trucks.

“I think Fort Bliss having all these trucks out here is really good for the kids,” Burden said. “There’s not a lot of events like this … having all these really big trucks, the Army trucks, semi-trucks, Hummers, buses, garbage trucks, all that stuff, it’s great for the boys or just kids in general. That’s why we brought them out.”

Kassandra Becerra, 7, and her sister Emma Becerra, 5, said they had a great time trying on protective gear at the FBI vehicle.

“It felt very heavy,” Emma said. “I felt like I was going to fall. It was so heavy I was going to fall on my face. It felt awesome to me.”

Sydne Williams said she brought her 18-month-old son Jace to the event because he loves trucks.

“He has three of these at home,” she said, gesturing to an Army and Air Force Exchange Service 18-wheeler (and referring to toy trucks). “So I wanted him to see it in real life.”

This was the sixth year Freedom Crossing has held the event, which began as an award ceremony for the Exchange’s truck driver of the year. In addition to trucks, the event featured go-carts, face painting, games and more.