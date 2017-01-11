Golfers hit the green for the Commander’s Open Golf Tournament

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 12, 2017) More than 140 golfers came out early Saturday to spend a relaxing morning hitting the green for 18 holes of golf at the Underwood Golf Complex, all thanks to Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

“Play well, have fun and we’ll see you guys back in the club house when you’re done,” White said as he kicked off the Commander’s Open Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which consisted of 35 teams of four, was a four-person scramble in which the team with the overall best score won. The top three teams received prizes for their performances, as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. The complex also held a raffle, with the winners receiving a TV or a Bluetooth speaker. The tournament cost $30 per person, which covered the cart rental, green fees, range balls and lunch.

White said he enjoyed the outing.

“This is great. This is good camaraderie, as we can bring both the community and our military family members together,” White said.

White also thanked Dallas Cooke, manager of the complex, and Kenneth Meador, the assistant manager, for planning the tournament.

Meador said he and Cooke were glad to help.

“Since he got here, Maj, Gen. White has been wanting to do a tournament with us. He’s a pretty big golfer,” Meador said.

The winning team included Chad Kidwell, Jerry Kidwell, Corey Ranabargar and Jeff Yager, Meador said.

If you are interested in getting ready for future tournaments, or just want play more often, the complex has two 18-hole courses, a full driving range and offers lessons for beginners. They also offer rental golf clubs.

The golf complex is located at 3200 Coe Ave., Bldg. 3193, in Logan Heights. For more information, call 568-1059 or visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/us/bliss/programs/underwood-golf-complex.