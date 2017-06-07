My GECU

GASMASK CONFIDENCE: Soldiers train in the gas chamber

Soldiers exit the gas chamber at the Tobin Wells training area during a gas chamber training here Tuesday. About 250 Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, completed the annual training. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

Soldiers exit the gas chamber at the Tobin Wells training area during a gas chamber training here Tuesday. About 250 Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, completed the annual training. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown,  Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) Soldiers talked among themselves and made any number of offhand comments while waiting to go into the gas chamber at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday. Everyone had taken the training at least once before in basic training, but a certain amount of nervous anticipation hung in the air.

“Sarge, you turning on the air conditioning in there?” asked one Soldier in jest, referring to the gas chamber.

“Woo hoo. Let’s go run a mile,” said another Soldier after he donned his protective suit.

Soldiers take off their masks inside the gas chamber during training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

Soldiers take off their masks inside the gas chamber during training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

“One? Let’s make it two,” said his battle buddy next to him.

The most common comment though, the one more than one Soldier repeated almost word for word, was this one: “I really hope my gas mask works.”

That simple comment underscores why Army officials require Soldiers to take the training – where they not only enter a chamber filled with CS gas with their gas masks on, but take off the mask while still inside – once a year.

Soldiers exit the gas chamber during gas chamber training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

Soldiers exit the gas chamber during gas chamber training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

First Lt. Mike Fiorentino, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and the training’s officer in charge, said a large reason for the training involves building confidence in the equipment so Soldiers remain calm should they ever encounter a situation where they have to use their gas masks.

“One of the basic skills that Soldiers have to have is to be able to don their protective equipment and operate in a contaminated environment,” Fiorentino said. “(The training) shows them one, how to do it, and two, to have confidence that it would work in a real-life situation.”

About 250 Soldiers assigned to 1st Bn., 77th AR, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, and 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, completed the training Tuesday.

Soldiers put on their gas masks while lined up outside the gas chamber, and then entered and completed a series of exercises at Fiorentino’s direction. First, the Soldiers learned their gas masks did indeed work inside the gas-filled chamber. Then they learned how to break and clear the seal without receiving any effects from the gas. After that they took off their masks to feel what would happen without their masks.

CS gas – also known as compound 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, or tear gas, reacts with moisture to cause major discomfort in human beings, and when Soldiers came out of the chamber, most were red in the face, coughing and squinting to protect their eyes. Trainers immediately reminded them not to touch their faces – it would only rub in the substance and make the pain worse – and flap their arms to dissipate the gas particles.

Spc. Elizabeth Gonzalez exits the gas chamber during gas chamber training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

Spc. Elizabeth Gonzalez exits the gas chamber during gas chamber training at the Tobin Wells training area here Tuesday.

After about five or 10 minutes, the Soldiers appeared back to normal, but just in case anyone got hurt, a team of nine medics and one physician’s assistant assigned to 1st Bn., 77th AR, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, took advantage of the training to set up an aid station.

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Taylor, medical platoon sergeant, assigned to 1st Bn., 77th AR, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, said the medics’ primary intent was to practice setting up their aid station as quickly as possible. “This is a good training opportunity for us, with minimal staff but the same expectations so we can push ourselves a little harder,” he said.

Soldiers who completed the training didn’t need their assistance, and some, such as Staff Sgt. James Krill, said they’d do it again.

“It’s definitely something you don’t do every day,” Krill said, “but it’s definitely not as bad as you think it’s going to be.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41784

Posted by on Jun 7 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.