Garrison command recognizes DA civilians

By Adam Holguin, Public Affairs, Mobilization and Deployment, DPMTS:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) The Fort Bliss Garrison command team recognized Department of the Army civilians who distinguished themselves with outstanding service to Fort Bliss and the El Paso community during an awards ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here May 5.

Col. Michael J. Hester, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, garrison command sergeant major, recognized 22 individuals from various offices under the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the Safety Office, the Directorate of Human Resources, the Directorate of Public Works, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the Directorate of Emergency Services.

“My old man worked in the same business for 47 years, he watched people grow and families grow up, but I’ve never really appreciated that until this job,” Hester said during the opening remarks to his last awards ceremony as garrison commander. “When you are working with the same team for (years), you can make stuff happen and you can get really good at what you are doing and that’s why we are here.”

Ronald McCrae, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service as the Fort Bliss Garrison command Supervisor of the Second Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Michael Minas, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service as the Fort Bliss Garrison command Employee of the Second Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Randy Turnage, director of safety, Safety Office, received the Superior Civilian Service Award, a Certificate of Wartime Service and the Global War on Terrorism certificate for exceptional meritorious service as safety officer while deployed in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and a Resolute Support mission. Turnage also received a 35-year length of service certificate.

Douglas Vogel, chief, Mobilization and Development, DPTMS, received the Superior Civilian Service Award for meritorious service.

Everett Duis, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for selection as the Garrison command DA civilian nomination for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss General of the Army Omar M. Bradley Award.

Fredrick Wallace Sr., DPTMS, and Raul Rodriguez, DPTMS, received Commander’s Awards for Civilian Service and Jessie Spence, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for exceptional meritorious service in support of the Department of Health and Human Services Unaccompanied Children Refugee Center shelter operations at the Doña Ana Range Complex.

Jason Garcia, DPW, and Keith Nelson, DPW, received Commander’s Awards for Civilian Service for exceptional service in the performance of their duties while responding to a catastrophic roof failure that resulted in hazardous contamination of sensitive air defense missile components.

David C. Hieatt, mission center training chief, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for outstanding achievement and was selected as the DPTMS Supervisor of the First Quarter, fiscal year 2017, for outstanding leadership during Iron Focus, Iron Forge and the Army Warfighting Assessment.

Alfredo Contreras, photographer specialist, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service outstanding achievement and was selected as the DPTMS Employee of the First Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Michael Blondell, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for exceptional performance as the acting garrison safety director from October 2016 to April 2017 while the incumbent safety director was deployed.

Steven R. Rote, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for meritorious service.

A number of civilians received 30-year length of service certificates, recognizing their dedication throughout their careers in service of the United States. Recipients included: Joseph Crawford, DHR, George C. Bulduc, DES, Robert Phillips, DES, George Metz, DPTMS, Jacqueline Colon, DPW, and Eddie Keys, DPTMS.

“I’m proud of you (all). It’s great to see all this talent here today, you are an awesome team because you are awesome people,” Hester said in closing.

With colleagues, friends and family in attendance, some award recipients gave thanks to their teams, their loved ones and each other for their support.

“Thank you. I love Fort Bliss. We set the standard and all others follow,” Vogel said after receiving his award, perhaps summarizing the day’s events best.