My GECU

Garrison command recognizes DA civilians

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, far left, garrison command sergeant major, and Col. Michael J. Hester, far right, garrison commander, pose for a group photo with the staff of the Directorate of Human Resources after Joseph Crawford, center kneeling, received a 30-year length of service certificate during the Garrison Command Award Ceremony held at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here May 5. Photo by Adam Holguin, Public Affairs, Mobilization and Deployment, DPMTS.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, far left, garrison command sergeant major, and Col. Michael J. Hester, far right, garrison commander, pose for a group photo with the staff of the Directorate of Human Resources after Joseph Crawford, center kneeling, received a 30-year length of service certificate during the Garrison Command Award Ceremony held at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here May 5. Photo by Adam Holguin, Public Affairs, Mobilization and Deployment, DPMTS.

By Adam Holguin, Public Affairs, Mobilization and Deployment, DPMTS:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) The Fort Bliss Garrison command team recognized Department of the Army civilians who distinguished themselves with outstanding service to Fort Bliss and the El Paso community during an awards ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here May 5.

Col. Michael J. Hester, Fort Bliss Garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, garrison command sergeant major, recognized 22 individuals from various offices under the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the Safety Office, the Directorate of Human Resources, the Directorate of Public Works, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the Directorate of Emergency Services. 051817community3_2

“My old man worked in the same business for 47 years, he watched people grow and families grow up, but I’ve never really appreciated that until this job,” Hester said during the opening remarks to his last awards ceremony as garrison commander. “When you are working with the same team for (years), you can make stuff happen and you can get really good at what you are doing and that’s why we are here.”

Ronald McCrae, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service as the Fort Bliss Garrison command Supervisor of the Second Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Michael Minas, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service as the Fort Bliss Garrison command Employee of the Second Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Randy Turnage, director of safety, Safety Office, received the Superior Civilian Service Award, a Certificate of Wartime Service and the Global War on Terrorism certificate for exceptional meritorious service as safety officer while deployed in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and a Resolute Support mission. Turnage also received a 35-year length of service certificate.

Douglas Vogel, chief, Mobilization and Development, DPTMS, received the Superior Civilian Service Award for meritorious service.

Everett Duis, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for selection as the Garrison command DA civilian nomination for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss General of the Army Omar M. Bradley Award.

Fredrick Wallace Sr., DPTMS, and Raul Rodriguez, DPTMS, received Commander’s Awards for Civilian Service and Jessie Spence, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for exceptional meritorious service in support of the Department of Health and Human Services Unaccompanied Children Refugee Center shelter operations at the Doña Ana Range Complex.

Jason Garcia, DPW, and Keith Nelson, DPW, received Commander’s Awards for Civilian Service for exceptional service in the performance of their duties while responding to a catastrophic roof failure that resulted in hazardous contamination of sensitive air defense missile components.

David C. Hieatt, mission center training chief, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for outstanding achievement and was selected as the DPTMS Supervisor of the First Quarter, fiscal year 2017, for outstanding leadership during Iron Focus, Iron Forge and the Army Warfighting Assessment.

Alfredo Contreras, photographer specialist, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service outstanding achievement and was selected as the DPTMS Employee of the First Quarter, fiscal year 2017.

Michael Blondell, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for exceptional performance as the acting garrison safety director from October 2016 to April 2017 while the incumbent safety director was deployed.

Steven R. Rote, DPTMS, received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service for meritorious service.

A number of civilians received 30-year length of service certificates, recognizing their dedication throughout their careers in service of the United States. Recipients included: Joseph Crawford, DHR, George C. Bulduc, DES, Robert Phillips, DES, George Metz, DPTMS, Jacqueline Colon, DPW, and Eddie Keys, DPTMS.

“I’m proud of you (all). It’s great to see all this talent here today, you are an awesome team because you are awesome people,” Hester said in closing.

With colleagues, friends and family in attendance, some award recipients gave thanks to their teams, their loved ones and each other for their support.

“Thank you. I love Fort Bliss. We set the standard and all others follow,” Vogel said after receiving his award, perhaps summarizing the day’s events best.

 

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41539

Posted by on May 17 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.